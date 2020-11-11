"Fallen leaves lying on the grass in the November sun bring more happiness than the daffodils."
— Cyril Connolly
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Nov. 10, 1775, The U.S. Marine Corps was established as part of the U.S. Navy. It became a separate unit on July 11, 1789.
Nov. 7, 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to an unprecedented fourth term, defeating Thomas E. Dewey. Roosevelt died less than one year later on April 12, 1945. Vice-president Harry S. Truman then became president.
Nov. 7, 1967, Carl Stokes became the first African American mayor in the U.S. Stokes was elected mayor of Cleveland, Ohio.
Nov. 7, 1989, L. Douglas Wilder became the first African American governor in U.S. history after being elected governor of Virginia.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Eleanor Gardner was selected as Lioness of the Year for Lion District 14-G during the organization’s state convention. Gardner joined the Turbotville Area Lioness Club in 1988; served on various committees and held the secretarial position since 1991. In 1996, she initiated and took charge of a fund to pay for a cornea transplant accepting donations from other clubs and individuals.
Through her efforts, the club received one of the 10 awards given annually by International to Lioness Clubs. Gardner was employed as a legal secretary/paralegal in the law offices of Marks, McLaughlin and Dennehy.
Madeline Moser, 6, and Mason Fausnaught, 6, were pictured in the local newspaper with the Liberty-Valley Elementary School’s "Feed-A-Friend" donations. Schools in the district were collecting donations for the American Red Cross "Feed-A- Friend" program this week. Students could either donate money or canned goods.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Three Pennsylvania county agricultural agents, including Evan P. Fowler, of Danville, were presented with distinguished service awards by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents at its annual meeting. The awards were in recognition of long and meritorious extension work. All three agents were graduates of Pennsylvania State University and members of its agricultural extension staff. Fowler majored in animal husbandry.
Fowler worked as a county agent since 1929, the day following his graduation from Penn State. He started as an assistant county agent in Jefferson County then Cambria; after a brief assignment in each county, he went to Berks County as an assistant agent.
On Feb. 1, 1937, he was promoted to county agent and transferred to Montour County to serve as its first county agent. He developed a broad extension program for the county and a strong 4-H club. He retired in the early 1970s after 35 years dedicated to Montour County. His three sons, Richard and twins, David and Donald, all were Penn State graduates.
The 1980 Ironmen Cagers preparing for the upcoming season were: Dwayne Heeter, Al Nardini, Kevin Moodie, Drew Pensyl, Brad Lynn, Ed Howell, Hank Mowbray, Keith Enright, Eric Reidinger, David Miller, Brian McKee, Bob Dressler, Rich Johns and Tom Kline. Team captain was Al Nardini, co-captains, Dwayne Heeter and Kevin Moodie. Earl Lynn was ball boy and team manager.
Villanova won over St. Joe’s 4-0 in the K of C dart league. Mark Mayan, who sparked Villanova with a 126, had strong support from Francis Mahoney who hit for 90.
In another match, it was Notre Dame over Fordham, 3-1. Bill Maloney led the Irish with 93.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Brigadier-General Clinton S. Lyter, commanding general, Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington D.C., was pictured in the local newspaper placing captain bars on Army male nurse Robert I. Cooper in a recent ceremony at Walter Reed. Cooper, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Cooper of Front Street, was assigned to Walter Reed following a three-year tour of duty in Japan.
The 1960 Danville Junior High’s football team recently closed a successful season, compiling a 5-1 record. The only loss for coach Bill Elder was 12-0 to Sunbury. Team members included John McCormick, Harry Van Sickle, Dick Bloskey, Mike Hullihen, Larry Hawk, John Boyer, John Moyer, Ken Shepperson, Ollie Wagner, Tim Shepperson, Mike Enright, Jim Riley, Tom Little, Bob Reed, Tom VanSickle, Leonard Latchford, Joe Gerst, Jack Curry, Terry Snyder, Greg Williams and Mike Barnhart.
Three members of the Montour 4-H Horse and Pony Club placed in the events at the annual State 4-H Horse Show at the Farm show building, Harrisburg.
Joe Reish took second in the Equitation in the stock saddle seat competition and sixth in the trail class.
Jane George placed third in the pleasure horse, Western section and Bill Pursel took fifth in “Break and Out.”
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Cpt. Donald Burkland was honorably discharged from the United States Army Air Corps after 23 months in the European Theatre. He participated in the Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe and the Air Offensive of Europe. He wore the EAME Ribbon with one bronze and one Silver Star and the Good Conduct Medal. Burkland was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Burkland, of Riverside, and the second of five sons in the Armed Forces to be discharged.
S.F. 2-c William Kmiecinski, son of Mr. and Mrs. Val Kmiecinski Sr., was spending a 30-day leave at his home. He returned after 26 months of duty with the Seabees in the South Pacific and wore the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Ribbon with two battle stars for his participation in the New Guinea and Philippine campaigns.
George J. Heiss, who served for 22 months in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, attaining the rank of Pharmacist 3-C, returned to his job as assistant manager of the A&P food Store in Danville as announced by the Atlantic and Pacific food stores in Philadelphia.
The Danville High School cheerleaders won first prize in a cheering contest held at the "Teen Kanteen" in South Williamsport. Jean Forney, captain, was presented with a plaque inscribed with the names of the DHS cheerleaders. Others on the cheerleading squad included Nancy Deeter, June Raup, Martha Simington, Joanne Benedict and Barbara Everett.
The recent news of the passing of Alex Trebek was very upsetting but I was pleased to hear that the show will continue to present Alex’s 35 taped episodes.
Jeopardy has been my must-see TV show since its first appearance in 1964 with Art Fleming as the host. Then a daytime game show, it was scheduled at lunchtime. I had two daughters, one in first, one in second grade at St. Joseph School and they walked home each day for lunch. I would have the table all ready for their meal as I was turning Jeopardy on the kitchen TV. I believe that due to their exposure of lunchtime Jeopardy at an early age, they also became fans of the show. The girls knew when they heard the music for final jeopardy; it was time to start down the hill for their afternoon classes.
Jeopardy continued with Fleming until 1975 and returned to TV from 1978-1979. It was 1984 when the show was revived as an evening program. Trebeck became the host of my all-time favorite TV show.
I am sure that I will continue to watch Jeopardy knowing that I will miss his conversations and interactions with the contestants that he always enjoyed. His enthusiasm for the game was apparent the second he walked on the stage.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.