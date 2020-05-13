“The world’s favorite season is the spring.
All things seem possible in May.”
— Edwin Way Teale
TODAY IN U.S. HISTORY
May 14, 1607: The first permanent English settlement in America was established at Jamestown, Va., by a group of royally chartered Virginia Company settlers from Plymouth, England.
May 14, 1796: Smallpox vaccine was developed by Dr. Edward Jenner, a physician in rural England.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Though it was a problem that occurred about 200 miles away, Montour County commissioners wanted to make sure local residents were not affected by the West Nile Virus.
To do that, commissioners approved a West Nile Virus Surveillance Grant application during their meeting.
West Nile Virus, an infection carried by mosquitoes, was responsible for 51 cases of encephalitis, including seven deaths in New York City in late summer and fall of 1999. The virus was confirmed in hundreds of birds, especially crows, horses and other domestic animals.
Pennsylvania established a task force headed by the Department of Health to respond to the potential threat.
The Danville boys track and field team, coached by Barry Seidel, finished unbeaten for the first time in 18 years with an 84-68 win at Montoursville. Junior Jason Comrey broke his own school record in the high hurdles and Geoff Dieck just missed the school record in the 300 hurdles. Junior Kyle Sanders won two individual events and ran on two winning relay teams for the Ironmen.
The Danville girls track team nearly finished on top despite being a young team. Coach Jeff Brandt said, “The Lady Ironmen closed out their season with a tough 81-69 win at Montoursville.” The girl’s team completed the year with a 6-1 just behind Selinsgrove, which won first in the Susquehanna Valley League.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
All of the teams in the Danville Little League lined the first and third baselines during opening day ceremonies as Bob Marks Jr., Master of Ceremonies, read the opening day speech at the Washies playground complex. Two of the first managers of the league, John Tarnowsky and Robert Burke, threw the first ball.
Danville’s Bill Admire set a new school record in the triple jump with a 42-foot, 11-inch effort but took second place against Shikellamy’s Tim Albright, who hit 43 feet 3 inches. Danville, coached by Barry Seidel, took second in the boys’ events at the fourth annual Susquehanna Valley Invitational class. Admire also took a second in the high jump and a third in the long jump. Other second-place finishers for Danville in the 3,200-meter relay team were Jeff Vrabec, Tom Richards, Bill Pytko and Dave Maize.
Kevin Burr, John Hanaway, Fred Hagenbuch and Admire ran the 400-meter relay for the Ironmen.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A Danville Senior High School girls bowling team was named state champions of the American Junior Bowling Congress during a dinner held in the local high school cafeteria. The team, captained by Linda Rhawn, included Sherry Fasold, Betty Cotner, Kathy Buck and Pat Kase. Trophies were presented to the team by the chairman of the Pennsylvania Women’s Bowling Association.
Rhawn was the first recipient of the Tom Barger trophy for outstanding sportsmanship in the state tournament. The trophy was sponsored by the YMCA bowling alleys in Williamsport; fondly referred to as the "Father of Junior Bowling in Pa."
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
These headlines of many of the ads and stories that appeared in the local newspaper for days after the V-E Day celebration were full of appreciation and hopes for final peace:
“THEY WORKED….FOUGHT…BLED…AND MANY DIED… TO KEEP US FREE! In the flush and the joy of this Victory let’s not forget the men and women who did the big job nor those who still struggle on.”
“THE CALL TO WORSHIP TOPS VICTORY OBSERVATION.”
“COMBAT TROOPS TO FLY HOME; PRISONERS FREED.”
“TIMES SQUARE WAS AGAIN MOBBED WITH THOUSANDS OF MEN AND WOMEN NOW CELEBRATING A SUBDUED V-E DAY.”
“THE CORNERSTONE OF VICTORY HAS BEEN LAID — THE FOUNDATION OF LASTING PEACE STARTED.”
“FOR THOSE WHO FELL…We Pray TO THOSE WHO FOUGHT …WE PAY HOMAGE…BECAUSE OF THEIR VICTORY …WE CELEBRATE.”
News stories of servicemen wounded or killed during battle in the recent weeks before V-E Day continued to appear in the local newspaper.
I remember other uses of 'victory' on the homefront during WWII; two I recall were victory bonds and victory gardens. All of our neighbors on North Mill Street in the Third Ward, and I am sure throughout the town, planted victory gardens in their yards. Some were small and contained the basics. Others took up most of the yard.
I learned through research that victory gardens actually began in World War I due to the severe food crisis in Europe when farmers were needed for military service. Before entering the war, the United States organized a National War Garden Commission to encourage Americans to contribute to the war effort by planting food for their families so more could be shipped to our allies. Gardens were planted in every available space. Children were enlisted as "soldiers of the soil."
During World War II, Americans again took up the cause of growing their share of crops for home use so commercial farms could support the military. Gardens appeared everywhere again. In 1942, about 15 million families planted gardens and in 1944 there were 20 million. Eleanor Roosevelt planted one on the White House lawn.
These victory gardens through both wars served not only the troops but also those at home, boosting morale and expressing patriotism, “Sowing the seeds of VICTORY.”
In the 1970s the Danville State Hospital plowed a large field and laid out plots for the public to plant gardens. Bill and I had one for a few years. It was enjoyable to be planting and growing food that you could harvest for your kitchen table alongside so many other folks.
My grandmother had a large garden as she tried to do her part with four sons serving. The gardens, for the most part, were very basic and included potatoes, vegetables and greens. Some had fruit trees in their yard.
Today, with a growing concern of food scarcity, many are again planting small gardens including a few of my children and friends.
Geisinger Medical Center was accorded well-deserved recognition in the Washington Post concerning the dedication of all their health care workers involved in this relentless struggle against COVID-19.
