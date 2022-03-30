The nation's first National Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony attracted 100 veterans to the Pine Barn Inn Tuesday morning. The celebration honored Vietnam veterans from all branches of the military.
An estimated 200 people, including family members of the veterans, mostly from Montour and Columbia counties, filled the inn’s conference room for the one-hour ceremony.
Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren began the ceremony by welcoming everyone to this event on the first National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.
Danville’s American Legion Post 40’s Honor Guard posted the colors as all the veterans stood as one and saluted the flag.
Each veteran received a lapel pin representing courage, honor and dedicated service to the nation.
Close to 9,000 pins have been handed out to Vietnam veterans in Pennsylvania, said retired Colonel Robert Sousa, an Iraq War veteran who works out of Sen. Pat Toomey’s office.
“It was a wonderful ceremony. It’s nice that we now have this day in our honor,” said Richard Garman, of Danville, a Navy veteran, “but it’s too late for a lot of people who served.”
“Fifty years. I never thought a day like this would come,” said John Recker, an Army veteran, of Danville. “Still, it’s good to be so honored. The people here today, I can see they appreciated the ceremony.”
Twenty-year Army veteran William Smith, originally from Danville, but now of Scranton, said “it’s been a long time coming. All of us here. A band of brothers. A good, patriotic group of people. We made it.”
Several guest speakers noted that Vietnam veterans were not treated well by many in the nation when they came home.
“The Vietnam war was not popular with some segments of our society,” said DeSousa, “and they were quite vocal in expressing their displeasure. They took that out on those who served. That simply wasn’t right.”
Congress finally got its act together, DeSousa said, “and created this program for all Vietnam veterans and their families. From now on, March 29 will be a national holiday recognizing Vietnam vets."
This public ceremony, DeSousa said, “is our way of saying, ‘we’ve been a little late but we’ve finally done the right thing.’”
The event closed with remarks by Columbia County Commissioner David Kovach, who expressed outrage at how Vietnam veterans were treated when they came home.
“It was awful. But that is being corrected now,” he said. “What you did: When Uncle Sam said, ‘ladies, gentlemen, we need you over there,’ you didn’t run off to Canada or hide somewhere. You answered the call. So now I say, welcome home."