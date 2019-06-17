MAHONING TWP. — Vintage Knolls honored veterans for their service the day before Flag Day.
"We honor them throughout the year and not usually on the holiday itself. They deserve it 365 days a year," said Joseph Kurtek, of Vintage Knolls.
The facility invited veterans from the community as well to its party on the patio with a cookout and music by the band Wonderchunk.
Resident Anna Jean Ward, 97, said she served during World War II with the Air Force where she was a chauffeur for officers in Tampa, Fla.
She sported an American Legion hat.
Gene Hamilton, a 96-year-old resident, was with the first Marines at Guadalcanal, his friend, Larry Baer said. Hamilton wore his Marines coat to the party.
"I think it's a great idea," Hamilton said of being honored. He said he served four years with the Marines and, two months after he was discharged, came down with malaria that had been dormant in his body. The former Bloomsburg resident was an investment broker for 40 years.
Hamilton and his wife live at Vintage Knolls, said their daughter, Ann McLaughlin. She was with her dog, Daisy, who comes to visit her parents.
Sitting next to Hamilton was Jordan Newman, 96, who was an Army paratrooper in World War II. He said he was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge. Newman is retired from a New Jersey power company.
Vintage Knolls has other residents who are veterans, including Dan Heddens, 90, who served in the Army; John "Jack" Jones, 86, and Dale Stamm who served in the Air Force; Jim Beggs, 85, and Ken Kessler, 96, who were with the Marines; Earl Menard, 95, and Crev Merrell, 88, who were in the Navy; and Donald Pollock, 86; Dale Hauntzelman, 83; and Paul Kohl, 79.
Eddie Ramirez, who works as an aide there, is part of the band that performed. Other members are Johnny Pass, Randy Moyer, Ben Gebhart and Shannon Halteman.