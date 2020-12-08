DANVILLE — A Montour County judge revoked parole or probation for four offenders and extended probation for another violator during a court session on Monday.
Judge Gary E. Norton also told a couple of the violators he was tired of hearing excuses.
"If you keep coming out with excuses coming out of your ears, you're never going to get better," the judge told Brent M. Lemons, 30, of Orangeville, via video feed to the Columbia County Prison, where Lemons was incarcerated.
Norton revoked Lemons' parole, his second revocation. County Chief Probation Officer Jim Miller testified that Lemons admitted he used heroin. Miller said Lemons had bounced from treatment facilities to a halfway house but left because he used a controlled substance. He failed to contact the probation office.
"All you had to do was pick up the phone," Norton told him.
He ordered Lemons to serve 16 days, to Dec. 23, when he will be transferred to Columbia County Probation's supervision. Lemons was originally charged in Montour County in 2015 with endangering the welfare of children.
Marijuana gummy worm
Jamie Eugene Buckles Sr., 50, of Northumberland, who had his parole revoked for the third time for issues with drugs, said he didn't know there was marijuana in a gummy worm his then-girlfriend had given him. Probation Officer Tara Zeidler testified Buckles was discharged from a drug treatment program in September for not attending his group sessions and not contacting the program. She said she applied a drug patch on Buckles on Oct. 12, and he wore it until Oct. 27. The results were positive for not only marijuana but cocaine and methamphetamine, as well, Zeidler said. Buckles admitted to eating the gummy worm from a bowl of gummy worms, but when he found out what was in it, he became angry and broke up with his girlfriend, he told Norton. He denied using cocaine or methamphetamine.
Buckles, charged in March 2019 in Mahoning Township with possessing paraphernalia, a glass pipe, also said he tried to contact the treatment program but didn't hear back. He assumed it was because of COVID restrictions, according to his public defender, Michael Dennehy. Buckles claimed Zeidler was out to get him.
Norton, nevertheless, revoked Buckles' parole and ordered him reincarcerated for 238 days, to Aug. 28, 2021.
'Stop making excuses'
Loren Oberdorf, 39, 307 Moser Road, Danville, who faced a criminal trespass charge from 2018, violated her probation several times, testing positive for methamphetamine on May 21, failed to contact the probation office to schedule an appointment on June 24 and was not residing in an approved residence.
She told Norton via video from the Columbia County Prison that she didn't contact probation in September and October because her daughter was about to have a baby and there were complications. The judge said that was no reason she could not have called at some point.
"You're making excuses," he scolded. "The first step is to stop making excuses."
He revoked her probation, sentenced her to jail for 90 days to six months, with 65 days credit, gave her 12 months probation and ordered her to pay court costs, a $300 fine and restitution of $1,410.
Moved without notification
Timothy Donald Fry, 43, of Catawissa, formerly of Danville, also faced a third parole revocation for changing his residence without permission and failing to appear for appointments with probation.
Fry was charged with providing false information to authorities in 2018.
Fry told the judge via video from the Columbia County Prison that he moved because he had issues with his roommate's drinking and abusive behavior.
Norton ordered Fry, who faces unrelated charges in Columbia County, to remain in jail until April 1, 2021, part of a maximum sentence that extends to April 5, 2022.
'I know I screwed up'
Another offender, up for his second probation revocation, avoided jail, in part because he is going to school and has a job.
Dennehy, his public defender, asked the court to continue supervision for Michael Vincent McCall, 40, of Berwick, who violated probation when he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in Luzerne County, to which he pleaded guilty and was fined, and retail theft in Schuylkill County. He was on probation on a charge of unauthorized use of a bank card in November of 2018.
"I know I screwed up," McCall told the judge. "I'm owning up to it."
Norton at first favored imprisonment but considered COVID and how a jail term would affect McCall's schooling and job. He also didn't want to overburden the probation office, so instead of another 24-month probation, Norton ordered 12 months probation.
"If he's going to mess up, he's going to mess up over the next 12 months," Norton told Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler and Probation Officer Ashley VanHorn.
He also ordered McCall to pay costs, a $300 fine and $15.25 restitution and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment. He gave McCall credit for 35 days in jail served.
Norton also sentenced Brandon Lee Kibler, 37, of Williamsport, to serve 72 hours to six months in the Montour County Prison for driving under the influence of marijuana related to a crash at about 7 a.m. June 17 on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township. The judge granted automatic parole after the minimum sentence and ordered Kibler to pay a $1,000 fine, costs, participate in an alcohol highway safety program, undergo drug and alcohol treatment and perform 20 hours of community service.