DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James Jr. accepted a guilty plea to driving while under the influence of alcohol from a McLean, Va., man who told Mahoning Township police he “didn’t know what to do” after his car struck a utility pole and a stop sign and he fled the scene April 20.
James will sentence Michael J. McCormick, 24, after a criminal records check is completed. This is his second DUI.
Patrolman Ryan Pander was called about the accident at Bloom and Kaseville roads. He saw a black 2019 Dodge Challenger, fitting the description of the suspect vehicle, stopped at the Bloom Road entrance to Ridgeview Westlawn Apartments with the vehicle having severe damage to the front and driver’s side.