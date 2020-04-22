A funny thing happened as local governments tried to maintain social distancing.
Some leaders found more citizens interested in "attending" online or teleconference municipal meetings.
Any municipal meeting typically attracts a few residents, at the most a dozen, unless there is some hot issue that draws a crowd. School board meetings draw a little bit better than municipal meetings.
At the Mahoning Township supervisors' first teleconference meeting late last month, 28 people plus seven township department heads called to listen in. A couple asked questions or commented. At the next regular meeting, about 100 called in.
Even when crowds showed up for meetings in Mahoning Township four years ago, frustrated by the then-supervisors, only 60 to 70 people filled the room.
Mahoning meetings these days usually draw a small group of about a half dozen to maybe a dozen interested citizens.
In Shamokin, the city council members and administrators met for the last three meetings using a combination of livestreaming and phone conferencing. Mayor John Brown said attendance went from 10 to 20 people in person to 80 to 100 people watching.
"We have more people paying attention in the city of Shamokin than we ever have," said Brown. "We will continue to livestream meetings after all this is over. It showed us that this is worthwhile."
The new virtual meeting formats forced onto local governments by the COVID-19 pandemic have altered the way elected leaders throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, and the country, conduct meetings.
The fact it has drawn more interest among citizens in seeing what their leaders are up to is a good thing. It is public participation in a democracy, the way it should be.
Joseph Lechinskie, of Shamokin, said he has been attending meetings for three years, hosting livestreams of the city meetings and pushing for video feeds.
"I think the way they're doing it now is great," said Leschinskie. "I think they should continue to do it after the pandemic. It benefits those who don't live here but might be doing business there."
He added, "A lot of the elderly or disabled can't make it out."
The systems are not perfect. In Lewisburg, the Union County commissioners’ first public online meeting April 7 ended abruptly when three boys hijacked the video-teleconferencing feed and began shouting incoherently, swearing and posting pornographic imagery. Chief Clerk Sue Greene quickly cut off the video feed and, unintentionally, the recording of the meeting. The meeting was coming to a close when the intrusions occurred.
The county and other governments have been taking precautions to try to prevent such interruptions in the future.
Jeff Fetterman, Northumberland County's information technology director, said the commissioners' first Zoom meeting on April 7, which drew about 25 people — half public and half employees — was a Zoom webinar. That feature allowed only the county to broadcast. People viewing were allowed to be a part of a live chat. Questions and comments were read during the public comment portion of the meeting, Fetterman said.
Line Mountain School Board, when it held its first meeting via Zoom last week, drew 31 guests. District Technology Director Keith Harro said the meeting was set up as a webinar so only panelists, who included board members, principals and administrators, could use the video and audio portion of the meeting.
The public still could post comments, questions or even request to speak during public comment, said Harro.
Whether it's the novelty of the online formats, the convenience or more interest in government during this health and economic crisis, the increasing numbers of citizens watching and listening to their government in action is a way to involve more people in their government. The governments should consider continuing the online formats when the crisis is over.
More citizens participating in government keeps our leaders honest, and it keeps the public better informed.