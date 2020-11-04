In the last two days, Pennsylvania has recorded its highest — 2,875 on Tuesday — and second-highest — 2,795 on Wednesday — daily virus totals.
In the last week, the state has added 16,992 infections and the total now sits at 217,666.
There have been 172 new deaths linked to the virus reported in the state in the last week. The 35 reported on Wednesday were the second-most since Oct. 9, trailing the 44 new deaths reported Oct. 29.
Locally, there were 14 new cases in Montour County and 94 in Northumberland County in the last week. There were no new coronavirus-related deaths in either county in the same span. To date, there have been 314 cases and 11 deaths in Montour County and 1,643 cases and 112 deaths in Northumberland County.
On Wednesday, the state reported 114 more residents were hospitalized and being treated for the virus. Of the 1,531 being treated in hospitals statewide, 139 are on ventilators — an increase of 5 since Tuesday — and 23 are in Valley hospitals — an increase of one. There are 19 patients, six on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and two patients each at Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities.
There are 16 active cases — all among residents — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County, according to the facility's most recent update on Monday. There have been 177 cases at the facility, 115 among residents.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, there have been 535 cases in Northumberland County long-term care facilities (406 patients, 109 staffers) and 101 in Montour County (81 residents, 20 staffers). The state updates its long-term care facility database weekly on Tuesdays.
Prisons
There were slight increases at area state and federal correctional facilities on Wednesday.
There were three new cases at federal prisons and two new cases at the state prison in Coal Township according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and state Department of Corrections websites, respectively.
There are 109 active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, including 104 inmates.
At four federal facilities in Union County, there are 26 active cases, 11 among inmates. Allenwood’s medium security site, with 15 cases, 11 in staff members, has the highest total. There are three active inmate cases and two staff worker cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and four active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 215 cases at the federal prisons, including 200 among inmates.
University cases
Bucknell University has 61 students in quarantine Wednesday morning, down from 72 on Tuesday. The school has had 31 total cases on campus. There are just two active cases, down from 9 on Tuesday.
Susquehanna University had no new cases over the past week and there are no active cases on campus. There have been 14 cumulative cases and the Scholars House residence has been released from all quarantine protocols.
Bloomsburg University reported no new cases on Wednesday. The school updates three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The school has three active cases among students, with one quarantining on campus and two off-campus. There have been 369 cases at the university, including 365 in students.
Schools
Another student at Danville Area High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported on Wednesday.
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the student was last in school on Thursday. "Since the student was not in school in the last 48 hours there is not a need to quarantine any other students," Boyle said.
The district confirmed a positive case in a middle school student on Monday. Boyle encouraged "all families to participate by using Cleared4School to determine if their child displays any symptoms and needs to be kept home. It is very important that we all work together to minimize COVID in our schools," Boyle wrote.
After four consecutive weeks with substantial growth, Montour County reported just 15 cases last week for an incidence rate of 82.2 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state's early warning dashboard. A rate of 100 or more per 100,000 is considered substantial. Montour County's rate last week was 170.0. The county's positivity rate nearly dropped in half from 6.3 percent to 3.2 percent.
Northumberland County has an incidence rate of 98.8 after having 60 fewer cases — 150 to 90, the largest decrease in the state — than the previous week. The county's positive test rate also dropped two percentage points to 5.4 percent.
According to guidance from the state Department of Education, schools in counties with substantial growth for two consecutive weeks are recommended to go to full remote learning. At the moderate level, the state recommends “blended learning model or full remote learning model.”
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for high school students since early September — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school. The district has extended the model through the end of November.