DANVILLE – The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) announces the release of its 2020 travel guide.
There will be 65,000 copies available of the 68-page guide. Member organizations will be supplied with copies to distribute to visitors and customers, and thousands of guides will be mailed throughout the continental United States and beyond to prospective travelers. Guides are also distributed at welcome centers, rest stops, visitors bureaus and AAA offices throughout the state.
With the help of the CMVB’s members, this year’s travel guide maintains its format with four different articles throughout the guide. Articles include An Ever Changing Tradition – a story about Rohrbach’s Farm Market, Bakery and Barn Loft; Summer Heritage Passport Brings History to Life – an article about the popular Summer Heritage Passport for the region; Finding the Perfect Trail: Five Fantastic Hikes for 2020 – an inside look at some of the region’s hiking gems; and A Special Camp for Special Kids – a piece that features Camp Victory and its mission to create a place where families and individuals facing various adversities can connect with one another.
The visitors bureau worked with Sire Advertising in Selinsgrove on the 2020 guide production. The cover depicts two brothers experiencing the historic covered bridges of the region for the first time. Within the guide, the Bureau’s more than 350 members are sorted into categories for reference: How to Find Us (including maps of Columbia and Montour counties), Calendar of Events, Attractions and Events, Food and Dining, Lodging, Recreation, Shopping, Services & Community Organizations and a Member Index.
To request a free hard copy of this year’s travel guide, call the Columbia-Montour Welcome Center at 570-784-8279 or visit .