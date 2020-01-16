Vo-tech director moving on to Shikellamy, still supports expansion

BLOOMSBURG — Dave Bacher has worked on expansion plans for the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School for the nearly five years he's been administrative director.
Just because he is leaving that job to become Shikellamy High School vice principal doesn't mean he is abandoning the proposed $30 million project.
"We put a lot of work into this project," Bacher said. "I'd really like to see it happen."
He told school officials he would continue to help in any way he could.
Bacher, 46, of Beaver Township, Columbia County, said he is leaving for personal reasons.
"It's a better situation for my family," he said.
As Shikellamy vice principal, he will team up with Principal Marc Freeman, who was his director of students services when Bacher was the vo-tech school's principal.
When he will start at Shikellamy is up in the air until his current school's joint operating committee decides at its meeting on Tuesday how long the members want him to stay.
The committee is composed of representatives from the seven school districts that send students to the school.
Danville Area School District in Montour County and Benton Area, Berwick Area, Bloomsburg Area, Central Columbia, Millville Area and Southern Columbia Area school districts send students to the vo-tech.
"That's something the joint operating committee and myself have to talk about," Bacher said. "The school is in its rights to ask me to stay 60 days."
"Legally, they can keep him 60 days," said Cynthia Jenkins, Millville Area superintendent who also is the vo-tech's superintendent of record.
She did not know which way the committee was leaning.
"I do know that's going to be a topic of discussion (on Tuesday)," Jenkins said.
Bacher's contract with Shikellamy will begin in 60 days from his hiring a week ago or upon release of his contract with Columbia-Montour. He will replace Brandy Wiest, who resigned from the district in November.
Jenkins said Bacher's departure is "bittersweet." She said it was a great experience working with Bacher.
"He's a good guy," she said. "He's going to be missed."
Danville Area's Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle knows Bacher from when he was an English teacher in the Danville district and she was director of student support services.
"I think Dave is going to do an outstanding job," said Boyle, who has a personal interest in Shikellamy High School because her granddaughter goes there. "Mr. Freeman and Mr. Bacher make a really good instructional leadership team."
Shikellamy school directors unanimously approved Bacher's hiring at an annual salary of $100,249. He said he currently is paid about $107,000 a year.
Bacher has been administrative director since March 2015. He previously served as vo-tech principal. He was assistant principal at Northwest Area High School in Shickshinny in between posts at the vo-tech. He served as vo-tech director of student services then principal before going to Northwest.
Bacher, a Hazleton native, graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1995 and worked as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America before English teaching stints in Mount Carmel and Danville.
While he said he would be happy to stay the 60 days at vo-tech, Bacher is looking forward to working at Shikellamy.
"A lot of things are going in a positive direction (there)," he said. "It's an exciting place."