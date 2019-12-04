DANVILLE — Danville Area School District's $7 million share of the proposed Columbia-Montour Vocational-Technical School expansion project could increase if one or two of vo-tech's seven sending districts leave the school's coalition.
The topic came up at the Danville school board reorganizational meeting Wednesday night when new board President Bonnie Edmeads asked for two board members to represent Danville on the vo-tech board. Dr. Yohannes Getachew said he was interested but could not attend the Dec. 17 meeting, when the vo-tech board will vote on putting the expansion project out for bid. Dr. Victor Marks and Chris Huron volunteered to attend that meeting.
Benton Area School District has threatened to leave the vo-tech if the $30.5 million project proceeds, and Southern Columbia Area plans to place referendum question on the May primary ballot on whether to increase taxes above the allowed limit, Danville board members said.
Danville district Business Manager Bobbi Ely said Danville increased property taxes 2.7 percent for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Part of the increase is due to the district's $7 million commitment to the vo-tech expansion.
She said she did not think the district's next budget would need more than a 3 percent tax increase, if at all.
Ely, in explaining the timeline for approving the 2020-2021 budget by next June, asked the board during the regular meeting to approve a resolution to not increase the real estate tax rate above the Act 1 index of 3 percent. That amount of an increase would equal $449,000 in revenue. A higher increase would require a referendum vote.
"The tax increase this year for vo-tech is not nearly what we need, but we shouldn't need to go above 3 percent," Ely told the board.
She noted the vo-tech school also received a $1 million state grant to go toward the expansion project.
At the earlier reorganizational meeting, District Judge Marvin Shrawder swore in new board members Jennifer Gurski, Kyle Gordon and Huron, as well as re-elected board member Derl Reichard. Incumbent Dawn Koons Gill, who had resigned from the board in September but remained on the ballot and was re-elected, did not attend to accept her seat. She had said she would not accept the position, if elected.
She has until Dec. 12 to take the oath of office. Meanwhile, the board will advertise for a new board member. If Gill does not change her mind, the board will hold a special meeting Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. to interview and appoint a member.
The board elected Edmeads president and Marks vice president.
The board also decided to meet twice a month next year instead of once a month, on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Primary School Room A215, except for December reorganizational and regular meetings at the vo-tech, which will be at a date to be determined.