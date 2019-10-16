American Cancer Society volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, according to Brooke Wise, community development manager of the cancer society's Northeast region office in Williamsport.
"They fundraise, they help patients, they advocate for life-saving change and they're committed to helping us achieve our mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer," said Wise.
She said there has been 348,000 fewer deaths from the disease in the U.S. since 1989.
Volunteers work year-round raising money for the Montour County Relay for Life, she said. Other volunteers serve meals to Geisinger patients who come in for treatment. Others drive cancer patients to and from appointments through the Road to Recovery program.
The cancer society has wig banks, including one in Williamsport, where people who are undergoing treatment can get a free wig.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank and her husband, Red, volunteered with the "Look Good Feel Good" program for 28 years, ending their long-time service four years ago. The two cosmetologists worked with cancer patients fitting them with wigs and helping them with makeup.
Last year, the Danville Area School District held a Coaches Versus Cancer Basketball Game with great support and proceeds going to the cancer society, Wise said.
She said volunteers are so passionate and are huge advocates. "If they hear someone in the grocery store talking about being diagnosed, they will tell them about our 1-800 number that is manned 24/7," she said. Volunteers have cards they can hand out with the number, 1-800-ACS-2345, for people to call.
Drivers needed
Liz Emerick is in charge of the Road to Recovery Program, which she said always needs volunteer drivers.
Volunteers complete an online training and undergo a background check. They are notified of opportunities to take patients to appointments and volunteers can accept or decline them. "I just became a driver myself," said Emerick, who has been in charge of the program for 1 1/2 years and has been with the cancer society 14 years.
She said people can drive patients once a month, or as much as they can, to treatments and to cancer-related appointments.
In Montour County, there are seven drivers. The limited amount of drivers takes a toll on a patient who is undergoing radiation treatment, which is every day for six weeks, she said.
"We never have enough drivers because you just don't know what can happen in somebody's life. They could become ill and not be able to drive," Emerick said. She said the age cut-off to drive patients is 85.
"These patients might not have any other way to get treatment. We don't want a cancer patient to miss one treatment because of not having a ride," she said.
"The more drivers we have, the better off it is for the patients," she said.
The service can match patients in other counties, such as someone in Columbia County who may need a ride when a Montour County driver is available. "It depends upon how far a radius you put out," she said.
"The need is real everywhere," she said.
For more information on becoming a driver, visit www.cancer.org/drive or call the 1-800-227-2345.
Participants
Wise said this year's Montour County Relay for Life attracted 16 teams with more than 100 participants. A typical relay draws about 200 people attending, which she hopes will grow each year.
The 2020 season is starting with an official kick-off to be held soon. The Montour County goal will be $50,000. "We have incredible sponsors and relationships in the community that we are so proud and thankful for. We are very appreciative of our survivorship sponsor Geisinger who we are grateful to partner with throughout the year," she said.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 15.5 million Americans with a history of cancer were alive on Jan. 1, 2016. Most were diagnosed many years ago and have no current evidence of cancer.
More than 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2019. The estimate doesn't include noninvasive cancer of any site except urinary bladder and does not include basal cell or squamous cell skin cancers because they are not required to be reported to cancer registries, according to the society.
The society reported the death rate dropped to 156 per 100,000 because of reductions in smoking and improvements in early detection and treatment. That translated to more than 2.6 million fewer cancer deaths from 1991 through 2016 driven by steady declines in death rates for the most common cancer types — lung, colorectal, breast and prostate, according to the society.