DANVILLE — More than 25 volunteers assembled desks for Danville Primary School students in need for the Desks for Success program Wednesday evening.
Fifty desks were assembled in the gym and 10 more will be put together Thursday for students who don't have desks to study on at home.
Members of the Washies Fire Company turned out, including President Don Lutz, Lt. Joseph Stigerwalt, his wife, Elizabeth Stigerwalt, who is a firefighter, and their daughter, Michelle, 14, a junior firefighter.
Lutz's grandson, Dylan Hower, also 14 and a junior firefighter, worked on the desks sponsored by individuals and businesses at $100 each.
First-grade teacher June Heeter said 17 desks of the goal of 80 desks need to be sponsored. Three have already been received by students.
Heeter and teachers Megan Geise and Maddie Ernest are leading the project as part of the school joining Johns Hopkin's University's National Network of Partnership Schools aimed at creating excellent schools where families, teachers, staff and the community work together to create successful students.
"It's amazing," Geise said of the turnout.
"June sent a letter asking for help and like always we came to help," Joseph Stigerwalt said.
Carriage Manor Builders, of Danville, which sponsored a desk, sent three volunteers, said Nick Johnston, who was busy working on a desk with his son, Alex, 5, who will attend kindergarten next August at the primary school. Johnston is employed in building homes. Alex said he wanted to help other kids.
James Poole, a paraprofessional at the school, volunteered because, "I believe in what this is and giving back to the community is a great thing."
The school's intervention specialist planned to assemble 10 desks with students he works with Thursday, Heeter said.
She said other volunteers came from Danville borough, Villager Realty in Danville, the Danville Education Association and parents.
Ernest's dad, Frank, who works for the borough, brought his grandson, Reilly Ernest, 15, a vo-tech student.
"This is a great service in giving back and something to promote academics, family, learning and community to come together and serve others. We need to teach kids the magnitude and impact of service," Primary School Principal John Bickhart said.
"With the leaders now, there are endless possibilities of teachers committed to do whatever it takes. It's awesome," he said of the three teachers in charge.
Heeter said volunteers were bagging school supplies that go along with the desks. Chairs are also included. Each desk is adjustable to grow with the child.
Families can pick up the desks Thursday or Friday at the school or they will be delivered Saturday.
Paul Dutton, of the Danville Domino's, donated pizza for the volunteers.
Anyone interested in donating can email Heeter at jheeter@danville.k12.pa.us.