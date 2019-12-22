DANVILLE — About 350 families in need received food, toys, clothing and more during the Danville Community Christmas Tree Program's annual distribution.
Participants were assigned times to pick up items throughout Friday in Danville's ballroom, on Mill Street, said program Chairwoman Nancy Fritz.
Jovon Frazier, of Danville, said the program "absolutely" helps him. He picked up shoes and new toys for his son. The program aids Montour County residents and residents of the Danville Area School District.
Krista Mowrer, also of Danville, said she isn't working and was able to receive gifts for her two children. She and her family also got food for the holiday.
"They do a great job here," she said.
Fritz said they did well with donations for the program.
"Danville Child Development Center brought two vanloads and we picked up a truckload at the (Danville) middle school," she said. She said the school collected clothes and nonperishable foods in three days.
Jane Foust was signing people in. She said her brother, nieces, nephews and grandchildren helped pick up food at area supermarkets for the program.
Fritz estimated there were 20 volunteers Friday to help people to choose items and carrying boxes of food to waiting vehicles.
Lise Zalac and Cindy Reinard, in charge of the new toy area, were first-time volunteers.
Volunteers Peggy Warntz and Darlene Gerst were working at the new item giveaway which Warntz said had a "little bit of everything."
"It's a great program," Warntz said, who has helped out for four years. Gerst was in her third year.
Sharon Troutman, also a first-year volunteer, was giving out cereal.
"Everything was going pretty smooth," she said.
Josh Woodruff, from Vreeland's Harley-Davidson, was helping carry food boxes to cars. The company collects new toys from employees and customers and donates them to the program.
Maggie VanSickle, who runs the Good Samaritan Mission in Danville, was volunteering. She said they had some artificial Christmas trees to give to people.
"People can't believe the need," she said of the mission. The organization serves people as far as Lancaster, Lewistown and Mount Carmel mainly with clothing and related items. "A lot of the mission volunteers spill over here to help. The volunteers are wonderful and Nancy (Fritz) does a wonderful job."
She said the people at the community Christmas giveaway "are very appreciative with what they get."