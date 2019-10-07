DANVILLE — Employees of Green Thumb Industries and other volunteers helped beautify the Danville Area Community Center and downtown Danville Friday.
One team from Green Thumb Industries, which is a medical marijuana growing facility, did landscaping and painting at the community center while a second group cleaned up Mill Street.
Fifteen employees volunteered at the community center where they weeded, swept and weeded the parking lot, painted areas in the lobby, cleaned tables and chairs, exercise equipment, windows, bleachers and balconies.
Green Thumb Officer Coordinator Tommy Marks said they have been volunteering to work at nonprofits and in the Danville community the first Friday of the month for more than a year.
"We want to show people we're here for the community and for the people and we respect the community and everyone in the community. We hope people understand we are here to help in any way possible," said employee Casey Silver, who has volunteered before.
Melissa Beck and Jennifer Carr painted at the community center. Carr said this was her second time volunteering and her first time at the center.
"We appreciate their service to us," Center Assistant Manager Billie Ingraham said. She said Green Thumb workers have helped the center out twice before.
Ten Green Thumb workers assisted the Danville Business Alliance and its committees by sweeping, weeding and clearing sidewalks of litter and everyday debris.
Danville Business Alliance (DBA) Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said employees of Fulton Bank have spruced up Mill Street in the past.
Danville Villager Realty employees assisted with the clean-up and in placing cornstalks on light posts. They were donated by Whitenight's Farm Market in Riverside.
While work was going on outside, the Danville Arts Council was painting a wall in the DBA office in anticipation of the next artist showing there.
Dressler said the downtown clean-up will prepare the street for the annual Halloween Parade Oct. 24 and for upcoming holiday events.
"We really appreciate their volunteerism. We can't accomplish this without volunteers," she said.
She thanked Jean Knouse, of The Kiddie Korner, Whitenight’s, employees from Villager, GTI, Altera Life, DBA and Danville borough for their time and efforts in beautifying Mill Street. Fulton Bank and Premier Studios donated supplies to aid in the cleanup. The crews cleaned up trash, weeded and swept along the sidewalks, planted flowers, and attached corn stalks to the light poles, she said.