DANVILLE — A Danville area company volunteered to clean up graffiti spray painted on buildings at the Washies Playground last weekend.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said Mark Latranyi, owner of ASM Environmental in Danville, contacted him. Finn is also a member of the Washies Fire Company.
Latranyi said he and employee Tammy Babb cleaned up the damaged areas Saturday.
"I found out about it and talked to Trevor. This is my town where I grew up. I feel blessed to give back a little bit," Latranyi said.
He said they used a product that removed all but a couple of spots on the concession stand, which will probably have to be touched up with paint.
Graffiti was discovered on the concession stand, a storage building, at the nearby Kidsville Playground and on the basketball court.
Latranyi said they have helped other nonprofits out, including power-washing the Ronald McDonald House and working at Geisinger's healing garden.
The Washies Fire Company is offering a $300 reward for information on the incident.