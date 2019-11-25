MAUSDALE — Volunteers packed a variety of foods, snacks and drinks from two full truckloads for 200 soldiers serving in Poland.
The volunteers and members of the newly-formed Veterans Awareness Club at Danville Area High School worked Monday at the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center where the National Guard soldiers, from Headquarters Troop 3/278th, are based.
The club collected items from the schools and the administrative offices.
Pat Donato, of the reserve center's Heroes Fund, started the project by receiving permission from the Montour County commissioners to place a collection box in the courthouse. "The commissioners and the school district have been so nice," she said.
The response to the drive "has been absolutely fantastic," she said.
Boxes were placed in the Danville American Legion, Danville Elks, Danville Moose Family Center, Villager Realty, the Danville Business Alliance, the Mahoning Township municipal building, the Thomas Beaver Free Library, the Southside Fire Company and more locations. Donato commended Darla Schell for assisting her as an excellent volunteer.
The boxes were shipped out by Heroes Fund Vice President Mike Schmid Tuesday. His wife, Tammy, serves as fund president.
Donato said the soldiers deployed to Poland are from this region and also from New York, Delaware and New Jersey.
Mike Schmid, a retired first sergeant from the unit that was deployed, said they left in March and will begin arriving home in three waves starting in February.
Tammy Schmid said they already sent 26 boxes of potato chips from Wise and Middleswarth to the military personnel along with peanuts and handwarmers.
Tina Randello, whose grandson, Zachary Hoover, is serving with the unit in Poland, also assisted.
Veterans Awareness Club President Blake Nizinski said 10 students helped assemble boxes and packed food and drink mixes in boxes.
Mike Schmid thanked the group for collecting the items and for assisting with the packing. He told them the Heroes Fund was founded by Donato, whose late husband was an Army paratrooper. Mike Schmid, who served three tours in Iraq, said the fund raises money to support the soldiers and usually hosts a large Christmas party for the soldiers and their families at the reserve center with raffles including a big screen TV for adults and raffles for children. He said the area soldiers are serving along with troops from Germany and England.
He said the Heroes Fund will donate toward a smaller Christmas party Dec. 14 for the families, which will be held in Williamsport.
Nizinski said the collection in the school district was very successful. "The schools collected a lot of stuff. It's nice we were able to help package up because it's a good cause to contribute to," he said.
Club adviser Michelle Becker also attended. Nizinski said they have 20 members including Vice President Peter Heinle and Het Patel.
The boxes included Christmas cards made by the Danville Middle School's Art Club. Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle asked Danville teachers if students would make cards and art club adviser Megan Heistand volunteered the club and her art classes.