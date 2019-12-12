DANVILLE — Carla Hess cut sleeves and collars off of donated T-shirts Wednesday as a way of giving back to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital at Geisinger.
"My grandson was a patient in the hospital with a brain tumor when he was 6," she said of the boy, now 9, who is doing well.
She was among 30 volunteers from Giant Foods working most of the day Wednesday in the hospital lobby to create 400 courage capes for patients at the hospital's emergency department.
Across from Hess was Bobbie Jo Loreman, who also works at Giant Foods in Danville. "My daughter was born here and she was in the neonatal unit a week. I love coming to volunteer here," she said.
Also from the Danville store was Sophie Lopez, who was using a glue gun to fasten Velcro to the neck of a cape. "It will help the kids," she said.
Mike McMullen, of the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger, said children in the emergency department will be able to choose a cape to give them courage and strength during their visit. The T-shirts came from Musser's Market in the Lebanon area and Triple Play Sports in Danville.
Jackie Seidel, director of the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger, said Giant serves as a national partner with the network. "We brought this idea to them that was the perfect volunteer opportunity and we are very fortunate to have 30 volunteers," she said.
Danville Giant Foods Store Manager Fred McLaughlin said a half dozen of his employees participated. Giant began to pay employees while they are volunteering this year, he said.
Other participating stores included Selinsgrove, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Hazleton, Altoona, State College, Lewisburg and Williamsport, said Danielle Burns, district operations coordinator.
Ashley Dull, of the Lewisburg store, was tracing the letters for the word brave for a cape. "I will add glitter and colors to make it as positive as I can for kids," she said.
She said she always volunteers for Giant activities and especially enjoys those geared toward the miracle network. "I have a daughter so I like to give back to kids any way I can," she said.
"I am giving back to the community and especially to the kids and the hospital," said Selinsgrove store employee John Palacz, who was cutting sleeves and a collar from a shirt.
The capes are part of the hospital's celebration of its 25th anniversary. An official celebration will be held Monday with patients allowed to choose capes and Dr. Michael Ryan reading the book "The Courage Cape" to patients. The book features the hospital and is dedicated to Ryan, senior vice president of development of the Geisinger Health Foundation.
Giant has been a partner with miracle network hospitals since 1997 and has raised more than $6.7 million for the Janet Weis Children's Hospital.