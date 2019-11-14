Volunteers deliver socks, afghans and more to homeless veterans

DANVILLE — A group of seven volunteers representing Danville American Legion Post 40 and Mahoning Township delivered socks, bedroom slippers, afghans and more to 39 homeless veterans.
Traveling in four vehicles, they took the items Thursday to the veterans staying at Orangeville Manor.
The items were purchased with a $250 donation from Mahoning Township along with donations from Legion members and veterans.
"This was something that started out small and grew into a monster that quick," said Dean VonBlohn, former Legion commander and township zoning officer.
"This is the giving time of the year," said VonBlohn, who was accompanied by his wife, Jane.
Township Supervisor Molly Shultz said she had heard of the project and asked the township supervisors to contribute, which they did.
Legion member Andy Towey said he contributed money and articles for the veterans.
Dean VonBlohn said the Legion previously took underwear to the veterans so each had seven pairs.
Thursday's donations included new socks, toiletries, including body wash and shampoo, handmade afghans and 39 pairs of bedroom slippers.
Grant Fritz, junior vice commander, said they gave the veterans mugs from the Legion's centennial celebration this past summer.
When asked why he stepped up, Fritz said, "Why not?" His wife, Kay, was with him.
Dean VonBlohn said the veterans at the manor have a good place to live, three meals a day and medical assistance.