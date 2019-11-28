DANVILLE — Before going to their jobs, a group of volunteers gathered in a small room at the Danville Middle School to pack food for students in time for the Thanksgiving break.
"We pack hot foods for the weekend of nonperishable foods," said Michelle Benjamin, who is in charge of the middle school effort of Many Hands Helping Others.
The foods are chosen so kindergarteners and older students can prepare the meals themselves.
Each week, 225 bags are delivered to students in the Danville district to take home for the weekend throughout the school year.
On Nov. 20, volunteers packed 47 bags for the weekend and for Thanksgiving break for middle school students. Similar work goes on in the Danville Primary School, Liberty Valley Intermediate School and Danville Area High School.
"I love it. I love the people who are helping," said volunteer Beth Walshaw, who has been assisting for eight years.
"Until you start volunteering you don't see such a need," said Benjamin.
"It's a great cause," Walshaw said.
Benjamin said the program has served as a model with other schools coming to see how Many Hands Helping Others operates.
"It's being human and helping other people," said volunteer Woder Kristos, in her second year with the program.
Phoebe Menard, who was counting milk given out, has been helping at least five years.
Benjamin said they packed food for breakfast, snack foods, drinks and hot foods for the students.
She said they work closely with emotional support and life skills teacher Stephanie Winters whose students deliver the bags to students' lockers.
The bags, which they pack every two weeks, on Nov. 20 included pasta and sauce, mac and cheese, peanut butter, Ramen noodles, fruits, oatmeal, protein bars and snacks.
Benjamin said Komotion Cares, of Resurrection Movement Studio, recently raised $8,900 for the program during a dance program. Donations for the dance program were requested at the door.
Resurrection high school senior interns sometimes will help fill the plastic bags with food. They are Colton Sidler and Nicole Tray.
Nicky Outt has been involved since the start, which is slightly more than 10 years ago. She and Donna Cush are in charge of the Many Hands Helping Others program, which is part of the Good Samaritan Mission in Danville.
The program began as a pilot at the former Riverside Elementary "and grew and expanded to the rest of the schools," Outt said. It started through a parent group and a teacher in the Danville district. The program has been under the Good Samaritan umbrella for the past five years with Cush and Outt both serving on the Good Samaritan board.
Outt said students in need receive food every week for the weekend and larger bags for holiday breaks.
On the elementary levels, the bags are placed in their cubbies.
In the schools, parent volunteers fill bags with staff and students delivering bags.
Students are identified for the program through an enrollment form sent with every student at the start of the school year. There are no income guidelines. Throughout the year, teachers or counselors may identify other students in need, Outt said.
Sixteen parent volunteers pack bags and another 15 staff and students assist with "probably 30 moving parts of people each week," Outt said.
"We have lots more elementary students," she said.
On the high school level, there aren't as many bags because kids don't want other students to know they are getting a bag despite the bags being delivered to their lockers. "We have been trying for years to get past that," Outt said.
The food purchased by Good Samartian Mission varies each week depending upon what the food bank has to offer. The food comes from food banks in Harrisburg and in Williamsport.
Outt said they don't get much feedback because the program volunteers aren't out among the students. "From speaking with counselors, we have heard this has a huge impact on these kids' lives. We know for certain there are kids that as of Friday there is no food in their house," she said.
Many Hands Helping Others also holds non-food related programs to help students.
There is a back-to-school project held a couple of weeks before school starts for middle school and high school kids where they can shop at Wal-Mart for school clothes and shoes.
Good Samartian Mission Executive Director Carin Wharton said the mission received a $1,000 grant for the back-to-school shopping program from the Danville Community Foundation. Forty students benefited, she said.
Socks and underwear are given away to families enrolled in the Many Hands Helping Others program and the items are placed in students' cubbies or lockers.
Nurses maintain a clothing closet if kids in the schools need clothes due to an accident or if they are wearing the same dirty clothes every day, the nurse will change them out, Outt said.
Wharton said donations to Good Samaritan Mission can be sent to the center, at 491 Ferry St., Danville PA.