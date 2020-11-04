DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board President Bonnie Edmeads said on Wednesday that the vote on the tentative agreement between the district and the Danville teachers' union will likely be on Nov. 18, which is the next scheduled school board meeting.
"It sounds like the vote is going to be Nov. 18 at this point," Edmeads said. "We are still going over some things and, as far as I know, the agreement has not been presented by the union reps to the teachers for a vote yet.
"We can't vote until they do," Edmeads said.
Confirming Edmeads remarks, Fortunato noted that "we even said in the meeting last Thursday," when the agreement was reached, "that things had to be wrapped up on our end. We're not rushing things. So we think the vote will be on the 18th."
Membership has not gone over the agreement, Fortunato said, "because not everything is completely wrapped up.
"We will probably be presenting to the membership on the Monday before the meeting," he said. "It'll be that week, or the week prior."
Fortunato did not want to give out a specific date because it hadn't been completely decided yet.
"It'll be close to the board meeting," Fortunato said.