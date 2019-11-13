Voters are often told to vote for change.
Sometimes they don't want change and are happy with what they have. Or they don't see some better alternative.
When Montour County voters cast their ballots on Tuesday of last week, they decided they didn't want any change in their board of county commissioners, despite the long adjustment to address and street name changes due to the merger of the county 911 center with Columbia County's.
There were even some concerns about the county spending $750,000 to buy the former Danville Elementary School for county offices.
But most of the voters supported Republican Commissioners Ken Holdren and Dan Hartman and Democratic Commissioner Trevor Finn, who won his fifth term.
Democratic challenger Steve Bennick said that he offered the people a choice for change "and they elected not to take that route. They are happy with the status quo."
Holdren, the top vote-getter, said, "I'm humbled by the results and I appreciate the support the Montour County citizens have shown for the three incumbents and look forward to working with Dan and Trevor. We have a lot of good things in progress and I look forward to moving the county forward."
He and Hartman each won a second four-year term.
Finn, who received the third highest number of votes in the race, said he really appreciated everyone's support and "looks forward to working hard the next four years so people will have more confidence in me."
Now comes the hard part for the three incumbents — following through on their promises so that the voters won't have buyers' remorse.
Here is what in their game plan: Create a county annex, choose a new voting machine system and seek funds to buy new radios for the county and firefighters in the coming months.
They hope to sell the human services building complex along Woodbine Lane after moving offices to the former school. Court-related offices, including the district justice office in the Emergency Management Agency building along Wesner Lane, will move to the courthouse.
The commissioners have said they expect to save $100,000 a year by consolidating offices. They hope to help pay off a loan for the former school purchase and renovations through the sale of two county-owned buildings and land behind the former Elks building, along Route 11.
They also must follow state's orders choosing a new voting system to use no later than the April 2020 primaries.
Holdren said the state is expected to pay 60 percent of the cost. He said the federal government will provide some funds and the county will fund the rest.
Snyder and Union counties have already moved forward with new machines. It's time for Montour County to get in gear
The commissioners hope renovations can be done next year and county offices will occupy the building next year.
Renovations have been done at the jail annex, including installation of a handicapped-accessible bathroom. The new visitation area will be secure so family members won’t be able to touch inmates. Currently, family members have to enter the jail and meet with prisoners in the basement. Finn said the no-touching aspect will eliminate contraband.
The commissioners are raising money for new radios for firefighters aimed at no expense to the county and to firefighters.
Those all make for some ambitious, but necessary projects, and the commissioners have the backing of voters for their ideas.
Now is the time to tackle these projects and show the voters that they made the right choice.