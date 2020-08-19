Are you a white male who owns property? Congratulations! You can vote, as we time-travel to before the Civil War. How we have voted has changed significantly and progressively throughout our raw history, America improving its liberal democracy. Most original state constitutions permitted only property owners to vote — white men. Other requirements were often added: religious affiliation, paying taxes. Votes also were conducted by voice vote until some states approved private paper ballots. No doubt someone complained about this dangerous new method.
Full white male suffrage practically occurred in the 1850s when these restrictions were cut from state constitutions. Pennsylvania did cling onto the requirement of being a taxpayer into the 20th century.
Then non-white men were added to the franchise mix. The 15th Amendment was declared ratified on March 30, 1870, establishing the right to vote to all men born or naturalized as citizens: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any States on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” This lawful right was immediately abridged and denied through Jim Crow laws of segregation, poll taxes, reading tests, elimination of polling stations, intimidation.
Jim Crow laws led to the corrective Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965. Congress, hooray, purged our nation of corrupt attempts to suppress the freedom to vote! Right.
Hold on, we’re forgetting a majority of our population. You may have noticed we’ve only talked about men. Please note that women couldn’t vote nationally until 144 years after the Declaration of Independence when the 19th Amendment was declared ratified on Aug. 26, 1920. Why denied suffrage? As argued back then (sometimes now), women lack an intellectual temperament. Elizabeth Cady Stanton disagreed. Plus, female issues were home and children, not dirty public issues. Women couldn’t hold a bank account, own property, pay taxes, even inherit. Some readers might remember an interesting word in many a church marriage vow asked of bride, never groom: “Do you promise to love, cherish and obey him in the Lord?” Try that one today, friends. Should we be surprised? In the early days of my marriage, my wife couldn’t get a credit card in her own name. Girls today might be either amused or outraged that back in my junior high days, girls were required to wear dresses or skirts. The school board relented a little when they allowed girls to wear culottes.
Picture how often we vote. We vote for high school councils. Votes are cast for candidates for Halls of Fame. Many congregations vote on their pastor. You can vote for the best star dancer. You vote for club and civic leaders. Your vote determines who sits in Congress and White House. "Who" is our responsibility.
We highlight one more milestone to our changing, evolving story of voting. On July 5, 1971, the 26th Amendment gave me the right to vote in my first election. How proud I felt walking into the polling station at my church and cast my first ballot. Snicker, Dad’s vote was beaten by his sons’ votes (and probably his wife’s but she never said).
The history of voting in the U.S.A. exposes an ugly reality: Those with the power to vote always have colluded to exclude others from this right. Have smoke-filled rooms been replaced by privileged, smug, golf shirt lounges?
There’s a perfect way to honor this centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment. How? By young women and young men making sure they vote. Their right was hard fought for.
Make sure you’re registered to vote. To register or obtain your mail-in ballot, you can either phone the Montour County Courthouse at 570-271-3002, or go online for information and forms: http://www.montourco.org/Pages/ElectionsAndVoterRegistration.aspx.
The last day to register before the November election is Oct. 19. The last day to apply for mail-in ballots is Oct. 27. The last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.) is Nov. 3, the date of the general election.
If you wish to vote by mail, please get your ballot as soon as possible, vote right away and make sure you return it as early as you can.
Me? I’m excited, eager, to vote in person. Can’t wait to play my part in claiming power for us becoming a just, clean, healthy, honest, prosperous for both poor and middle class, and a good democracy.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.