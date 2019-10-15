NORTHUMBERLAND — W&L Subaru will sponsor free rabies and distemper shots for pets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its location at 535 Point Township Drive.
The Danville SPCA will also have kittens and dogs available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People who are interested in adopting and having pets need to bring updated records for them for rabies and distemper. Cat cardboard carriers will be available for $5, said shelter manager Kristen Szwast.
People who adopt pets will receive new pet kit starter with items including toys, clean-up bags and bowls, said Meghan Balum, W&L marketing director.
W&L will be handing out orange T-shirts for the "Subaru Loves Pet Month," which is this month.
For every test drive during the month, Subaru will donate $10 to Mostly Mutts dog shelter.
Balum said this is the fifth year that W&L is sponsoring the event.
SPCA pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, microchipped for identification and treated for fleas and ticks.
The SPCA low-cost vaccine clinic will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday where all regular vaccines will be offered for a fee.