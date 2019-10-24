We tried to warn our daughter that her life as she knew it would be over. Did she listen to her parents? Of course not. We warned her that for the rest of her life she’d live in abject terror, but she and her husband went ahead anyway. She just had to give birth to our granddaughter.
Initially, she wasn’t sure if she should have a child. Our daughter’s first worry wasn’t a life irrevocably altered, it was her apprehension as to how society would greet her baby, especially since her father is part African-American. Would it be fair to bring a child into an America that hasn’t the cleanest record when it comes to race and ethnicity? I suppose, however, every generation recoils at the ugliness of the world they inhabit and worry about the future. Still, regardless the times, babies keep popping out. Lust or hope or bravado?
Her apprehension about our world soon was dissolved by the kindness, goodwill and generosity of friends and neighbors. So this is what community means, our daughter realized with a sparkle. Gifts of onesies, stuffed animals, books, diapers, gift cards, home-cooked meals. She realized that the attitude, “It’s me against the world,” is the aberration. She realized she wasn’t alone.
What about those moms or dads who are alone? What about those moms and dads forced to endure the awful fear of losing their homes or their lives because of the folly of human sinfulness known as power, war, greed, self-righteousness — along with the worse folly of us standing aside while such sin occurs? Babies should inspire us to create the decent world they demand. They’re reason enough. Could there be any greater contentment than for all our babies to be contented in our arms? Eyes closed, ever safe. Mouths pursed, well fed. Gnarled palms warming their tiny bodies.
Our daughter ignored our warning. Why? Because losing her life as she knew it was beyond her comprehension. Now she gets it. Now I know love, she said, because of nightly feedings, morning feedings, afternoon feedings, poopy diapers, fussy fits, jagged cries, breath-checks. Love requires this abject terror of accepting your baby’s utter dependence on you. How unlike foals which walk within hours of birth. How unlike alligators hatched without parental care. The higher the species, the longer the dependency. Wait until she starts to crawl, we again warned. Wait until she starts saying, “No!” Wait until she learns to drive. Wait until she is wounded.
This birth of bold life and bolder hope explains why theological me likes to believe why our daughter and her husband named our grandbaby, Eve. Eve, from the Hebrew verb meaning, “to live.” We celebrate the Bible’s poetical mythology of Adam and Eve (myth isn’t the same as fiction — myth is truth as story and metaphor). Clear away the boring and banal 19th century literal fundamentalism — those boys missed both the point and the beauty. Who are Adam and Eve? They’re babies growing up, eventually learning, as must we all, that they are apart, they are independent, they are themselves. The price of self-consciousness. First word? “No!” They seek to be in control. They blame others for their misdeeds. Happily nude babies soon enough enjoy clothes shopping.
The truth of this poetry is that we had to leave the garden. We must. The best thing that happened to us, metaphorically speaking, was to get evicted from the garden in Eden and dependent bliss. They leave the garden and enter human reality, along with the chance to make babies of their own.
Mark Twain appreciated the poetry of Genesis. His humorous “Diary of Adam and Eve” asks: Since whenever did Eden become geography, a place? Adam discovers the answer only after Eve is about to be tossed out, for, as Twain writes it, Adam can stay. But Adam doesn’t. He says, “After all these years I can see that I was mistaken about Eve in the beginning. It is better to live outside the garden with her than inside it without her. At first I thought she talked too much. But now I should be sorry to have that voice fall silent and pass out of my life.” Later in the story, as Adam says over Eve’s grave: “Wheresoever she was, there was Eden.”
We tried to warn our daughter that her life as she knew it would be over, that she’ll live in terror for the rest of her life. She’s never been happier.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.