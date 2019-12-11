My mother’s spirit channeled through me before I could contain it. It came my turn to ring up my groceries. The cashier apologized, sighing: “Sorry for the wait.” Mom replied in my voice: “If you can’t wait in line in a grocery store, you’ve got bigger problems.”
Do you get impatient? Are you agitated by your expectations? Why do you get angry? What’s really bugging you? What’s the threat? Why are you taking it personally? It’s a great chance for self-examination. Being forced to wait can become an opportunity to chat with the cashier or other shoppers. Or imagine cooking the food you’ve purchased. Consider it a Zen moment, a time for connections. Meditate on this. Are you closing doors or opening doors? How overworked is the cashier? What’s with all the stress squeaking out sideways from everyone like jelly from a squished jelly sandwich. Is this a chance for you to grow, to mature? What might an expression of kindness create today?
Trust me, I’m rarely this insufferably sage. My own violent temper has taught me much about myself over many explosive years. Take a deep breath. Inhale. Exhale. Your feelings are signals. What are they telling you?
We were in high school, thus quick to mock. We decided to go and see a trendy movie of the era, called “Five Easy Pieces.” I don’t remember all the movies I watched in my youth, but this one remains indelible. It haunts me still, neither for the acting nor the plot but for the way most in the audience responded to one scene. The lead character, a rich, self-indulgent young man in search of himself played by Jack Nicholson, enters a diner. The waitress drops the menus on the table. He wants a substitution for his order. The waitress tells him he can choose what’s on the menu. He doesn’t want that. His sarcasm increases. Finally, the conflict crescendos when he wittily insults the waitress, sweeps glasses off the table, and exits triumphant.
And the audience sneered and cheered at the young man mocking the waitress. That’s what has bothered me ever since. The crowd. My friends. Why are they applauding this ill-mannered jerk? When I worked in the family store selling paint I waited on disrespectful people like this young man. I resented their obnoxious attitude, especially when I wasn’t in a sane and centered place. I eventually learned, however, to avoid letting them and their behavior determine my own.
Years later I enjoyed a radio interview with one of my favorite writers, journalist Studs Terkel, who had just published his epic work, titled, “Working.” It’s a collection of interviews with folks about their work. Studs was asked about this scene from this movie. He answered: “I forget the exact scene, but they want a substitute. There’s no substitute, and she’s behaving so bad that he throws out the stuff on the floor, and the kids in the audience, seeing this, stood up and they cheered. I’m saying, you little so and so, you don’t even know who this waitress is. This is setup. Is she tired? How are her varicose veins? Why is she a waitress? The husband left her. He’s dead. He’s sick. Kids in trouble. How tired is she? Did she have a fight with the chef just then behind the doors? They know nothing about her. They cheered when he was showing her up. I was so furious about that because it tells those kids these people who work aren’t much.”
I’m reminded of my daughter’s experience working food service at Geisinger. There were many times she’d be pushing her food cart down the hallway toward the Children’s Hospital and there’d be a gaggle of medical residents walking toward her. Rarely did they move aside for her. One time they did move out of her way. That was when the Chief of Surgery walked up behind our daughter and greeted her: “Hello, Penny, how are you today?” The gaggle moved to the side.
Life is tough enough, so why do we make it tougher on others and on ourselves? Besides, how we respond to irritations and troubles decides the kind of civilization in which we want ourselves and our children to live. How we respond to minor irritations determines how we will handle big ones.
Now, the real Zen test would be shopping at rush hour at Walmart. Folks: The only real war on Christmas is waged by ourselves.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.