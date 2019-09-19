DANVILLE — A New Jersey man, who said he was taking a nap at a motel, had an active arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, state police said.
Tpr. Sara Barrett and Cpl. Joshua Herman were called Sept. 18 about a man sleeping in a utility closet at the Super 8 Motel. After several attempts to wake him, he started walking around the motel and going to the second-floor guest room area.
Barrett said the man, identified as Rodney C. Brown, 53, with a last known address of New Brunswick, N.J., had a stong odor of marijuana and Brown admitted to having a small amount of marijuana. He gave officers the suspected marijuana in a plastic zippered bag. Police found it tested positive for marijuana.
Geisinger emergency services evaluated Brown as a precaution. After that, Barrett attempted to identify the man, who said his name was Rodney Thomas of New Jersey, but a background check using that name was unsuccessful.
After several failed attempts to identify him, police identified him by a mobile fingerprint device and found he had an active arrest warrant from New Jersey for failing to register as a sex offender. Brown admitted using the alias of Thomas and knew he had an active arrest warrant, according to the charges.
Police contacted the Pennsylvania Megan's Law Registration and found he has never registered as a sex offender in Pennsylvania.
The New Jersey Board of Probation and Parole reported Brown was required to register as a sex offender in New Jersey and failed to update that registry, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest. Brown didn't notify the New Jersey sex offender registry he had relocated to Pennsylvania, police said.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Brown and committed him to jail in lieu of $25,000 straight bail.
Barrett charged him with failure to comply with registration of sexual offenders requirements, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and false identification to law enforcement authorities.