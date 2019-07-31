DANVILLE — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Snyder County woman who allegedly stole 89 Trazodone 100-mg tablets from a room she cleaned at the Super 8 Motel between May 18 and May 19.
Mailings of charges filed against Patricia A. Zimmerman, 28, of Shamokin Dam, came back to the office of Montour County District Judge Marvn Shrawder. A preliminary hearing was scheduled Monday for her.
Tpr. Ellen T. McDermott charged Zimmerman with theft and receiving stolen property of Reva Kay Hall, a travel nurse working at Danville State Hospital. She said she carries all her medications in a cloth bag that she placed in a hotel dresser drawer.
She said she takes one daily tablet or as needed and took one the night she checked in and 89 pills were left. She said she returned from work and found the pills missing.
Manager Charles Schlofner told police Zimmerman was assigned to clean the room. He also said several items were reported missing from rooms she cleaned in the month she worked there. A men's bottle of cologne, a bottle of body lotion and cash were reported missing, according to the criminal complaint. When he asked Zimmerman about the cash, she said she thought it was a tip and apparently immediately returned it.
After learning of the missing pills, Schlofner temporarily suspended Zimmerman until the investigation was completed.
Zimmerman allegedly told McDermott she never stole from a room she cleaned. She said she cleaned so many rooms, she wasn't sure if she cleaned the room where the pills were. Zimmerman didn't show up for an interview at police barracks on June 6 and didn't return calls, police said.