TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony on Friday evening at the school.
District officials decided to hold the 6:30 p.m. ceremony outdoors due to the COVID-19 shutdown restrictions.
Each graduate will be asked to park in the back parking lot and remain in their vehicles, parking as close to the building as possible, according to a news release from the district. A staff member will direct drivers to parking spaces. For a vehicle to gain entry into the lot, there must be a graduate in the car (one vehicle per graduate). Caps and vehicles can be decorated.
The rain dates are Saturday at 6:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m.
The district will broadcast the ceremony live on Facebook. Those who wish to view the broadcast can do so by joining the “Warrior Run Class of 2020 Graduation Page” for a link to the live broadcast. Type in WRSD Guest after Guest Wifi and Defenders as the password.
Speeches will be held in the back parking lot. Those student speakers are the only people permitted out of their vehicles other than faculty and staff.
Staff then will direct vehicles to the stadium, where a faculty member will ask for the name of the graduate to be announced over the stadium’s public address. The student will then exit their vehicle to receive their diploma.
Christa Confair will take pictures of each graduate and post the photos to Facebook. Family members are welcome to take pictures from their vehicles.
After receiving their diploma cover, students will then get back in their vehicle and drive to a table to receive the rest of all their graduation materials then follow the track and exit through the service road exit that leads up to the high school. Upon leaving, students are encouraged to drive to the mural in front of the middle school to have their yearbook graduation photo taken.