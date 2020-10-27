TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District board members approved a new five-year work contract for Superintendent Alan Hack, to begin in the school year 2021-22, at Tuesday night's meeting.
Hack's current salary — in 2020-2021, which is year five of his current contract — is $129,500.
The new five-year contract includes an annual increase of $3,000.
Several board members commended Hack on his leadership through COVID and future plans, such as the new Elementary School project.
Water main replacement
Board members considered a proposal to replace the water main that serves the school district campus.
The estimated cost of the new water line is $647,700, Hack noted.
The line would run from the point of connection at the Pennsylvania American Water treatment facility to the newly proposed water facilities at the new Elementary School. The project would roll out in phases, the first being preliminary design and permitting, which could take 15-19 months.
The reason for the replacement is a concern for the pipe itself, which is in some locations, exposed to the surface.
New program approach
Kevin Myers, middle school music teacher, explained to the board about how he took a new approach to the program — given the challenges made by COVID. "We took what we always do and tried to fit it into the mold of what this year was going to look like," he said.
"To be honest, it wasn't possible," he said. "We are still not able to sing unless we have masks on and are six feet apart. The 85-person choir takes up the entire middle school auditorium and trying to have them sing and hear each other proved to be a challenge. "
So he decided to try some new things.
"We decided we couldn't work within a concert structure, the way we've always done it. We can still teach the same skills but by different means," said Myers.
The students made music creatively using home objects to make sounds, he said. There were also in-class performances.
The biggest thing was "a sign-language piece with fifth-through eighth-graders and also the high school," he said. For example, the high school is signing "Imagine," by John Lennon.