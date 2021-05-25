TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School Board passed a final 2021-22 school year budget of $24.8 million, with a tax increase, at Monday night’s meeting.
Property owners in Anthony and Limestone townships will see a 3.2 percent increase in taxes. That equates to a $56.89 increase, said Alan Hack, Warrior Run District Superintendent.
The rates are based on assessed property value. In those two Montour County townships, the assessed property is valued at $129,300.
Overall, expenditures for the school year are $24.55 million and the revenue fund balance will make up the difference, Hack said.
Property owners in Union, Northumberland, and Montour counties will also see slight tax increases.
The Warrior Run School District includes areas in those three counties.
Property owners in Union County will see a 3.9 percent increase, or about a $40.28 increase.
Northumberland County property owners will see a 3.26 percent increase, or an increase of $69.99.
Graduation
With graduation nearing —132 students are set to graduate — high school senior representative Rebekah Fetterhoff gave her last report to the board.
Next year she is going to Bloomsburg University, studying in its nursing program, she said.
"I want to start off by saying the past school year has been nothing short of interesting," Fetterhoff said. "There have been severe ups and downs. I can't really speak for the underclassmen but upperclassmen are ready for it to be over."
Then, on behalf of the students at Warrior Run, she said, "I want to thank the staff, administration and teachers that have helped us get through this year. Because from the student perspective, this year was particularly painful to get through. So I can only imagine what it was like having to deal with all of us.
"And on top of that, trying to do your job," Fetterhoff said.
This year has gone by both fast and slow, she noted, with "goods and bads, and like my fellow classmates, I can say we are ready to graduate. We seniors are finally ready to move on. It's very scary and pretty nerve-wracking, but it is also time to go on to other things."
Graduation is June 4.