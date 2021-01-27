TURBOTVILLE — Students in the Warrior Run School District will be returning to in-class learning beginning next week, although there remains an option for those students, and parents, who feel uncomfortable with that model to continue synchronous virtual learning.
The district had made the decision to stick with hybrid learning during January based on case counts coming off of the holidays, said Alan Hack, district superintendent, at Monday night's school board meeting.
Every Monday in February will be at-home virtual learning, followed by four days in the classroom, he said. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are part of a three-day deep cleaning program mandated by the Pa. Department of Health, Department of Education and the CDC.
Hack said no decision about Mondays in March have been made yet.
Hack explained why the move back to in-class learning had been made.
"Coming off of the last week-and-a-half we had extensive conversations across the district about where we go next," he said.
Also during January, Hack noted, there was a marking period that highlighted some of the students who were struggling.
"We received some requests asking if we could return students to return (to school) if rooms could take the capacity," Hack explained.
The district has been monitoring case counts and said, "I now think we are in a position to welcome more students back. We've said all along that we think students learn best face-to-face with our teachers — although certainly there are kids who are exceling virtually, and that's fine for them. But we know it doesn't for all."
The number of cases in the distict is "retracting" he said, and "trending in the right direction. They are not quite to where they were pre-Thanksgiving but they are pretty close."
Hack noted that the district is still following guidance received last summer and said there haven't been many studies on whether if students sit five feet apart, transmission is low. "When we re-opened in the fall, we were said to be supe-spreaders, but that has not turned out to be the case," Hack said.
"Unfortunately, if someone tests positive and they have been within six feet of someone for more than 15 minutes there is still contact tracing that has to happen," Hack said. "And there is still quarantine that still has to happen. This also applies to riding on the bus."
But "we certainly recognize that we don't want to quarantine kids unecessarily," Hack said.
The one place where the distict is "absolutely making sure kids are six feet apart with separating barriers is when they are eating lunch," he added.
Board President Douglas Whitmoyer read an email from a parent saying that her child drove to school, but that he was doing very well lerning virtually. "Could he continue to do so," Whitmoyer asked.
He has that option, Hack said.
Hack noted that there have been some student who were not failing using virtual learning, but whose grades might have slipped from an A to a B or B to C. "If they are slipping, we want to be able to offer them help and that is best, we believe, in face to face learning. So we are encouraging them and their parents to have their students come back."
Some preliminary budget scenarios were also discussed.
Whitmoyer cautioned that although the preliminary budget had been approved in December, that if minimum wages were increased by mandate, that would be an issue that would have to be dealt with in the budget.