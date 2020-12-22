TURBOTVILLE — Students in the Warrior Run School District will have to wait a few extra days into the New Year before in-person learning resumes.
At Monday night's board of director's meeting, it was decided that students would learn remotely Jan. 4-6 before the hybrid model of learning re-starts that Thursday and Friday.
The Warrior Run hybrid model has all students learning virtually on Mondays, followed by alternating in-person attendance for the rest of the week.
Superintendent Alan Hack noted that the idea behind remote learning for Jan. 4-6 had to do with being cautious after a holiday — he made reference to the uptick in COVID positives in the area after Thanksgiving.
Hack said that data on incidents of COVID would be the framework for moving forward, but that the hybrid model of in-person and remote learning was the best and safest option for both students and staff.
The hybrid option was one of three the board considered before voting. One other option would have had students learning remotely the complete week beginning Jan. 4, before resuming the hybrid model on Jan. 11.
A guiding consideration, Hack noted, was the belief that in-person learning was the best way to educate students.
Hack also said that there was no indication at the state level — the Department of Health — to shut down in-person learning, even as there has been an uptick in COVID-19 positives.
"We continue to track our local cases," Hack said. "I would say that right now our numbers are stable, although we are seeing an increase in when a family member contracts the virus it is then transmitted to other family members, more than we have seen previously."
Budget approved
The other major approval in the meeting was in favor of the proposed preliminary budget of $24,866,029 for the 2021-22 school year.
That is a total increase over the 2020-2021 budget of $908,242, or 3.7 percent over the previous year.
Expected revenue is $24,057,780, an increase of $501,908 compared to 2020-2021.
With no tax increase, that would result in an $808,249 deficit, Schaeffer noted — or a deficit of $493,937 with a tax increase.
The proposed preliminary budget includes no cut in programming.
“We are continuing to build the budget for 2021-22,” said Superintendent Alan Hack. “There are still plenty of assumptions that are included in the budget at this point. We have gone through almost six months of the fiscal year, and as we gather more and more information relative to what our tax collection rate is, we’ll have a better idea of where we are at on the revenue side.”
Board Secretary Joyce Schaeffer offered some details on the proposed preliminary budget.
Salaries, for example, are projected at $10,086,274 in 2021-22, an increase of $207,537. Part of the reason for the increase is a budget for a new position and a half, Schaeffer said.
Insurance costs will be $2,536,716, an increase of $27,773, Schaeffer said. That includes health care, dental and life insurance, she said.
Hack added that the district had received $180,000 from the state, which had to be spent on PPE, cleaning supplies and some of the technology. That money had to be spent by October.
Elementary School Careers Program
Elementary School Principal Nathan Minium offered up a slideshow presentation showing students in a career readiness program.
"In support of the Defender Ready 2025 goals, our school counseling department has continued to work toward preparing our students, to make sure they are career and college ready," Minium said. "Even in the early elementary school years.
"It's part of our goal at the elementary level to make sure that students are engaging in activities that result in a portfolio of evidence that demonstrates the experiences in a meaningful way," he said.
One vehicle that has allowed the district to do that is an online platform called "Smart Futures," Minium explained.