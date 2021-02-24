TURBOTVILLE — Students in the Warrior Run School District will return to five-day in-person learning beginning Monday, after a unanimous vote to approve that model was made at Monday night's board meeting.
“We’ve been moving in this direction,” said District Superintendent Alan Hack. “As we’ve come off the Christmas holidays we’ve done this gradual return. Going to a hybrid model in January, keeping our COVID numbers down. In February, we tried to go back to a full in-person four days a week but Mother Nature had different plans.”
All Mondays were virtual days in February while the other four days were in-person, Hack continued.
“We know the students are really struggling to maintain the levels of engagement that they need,” Hack added. “So we are at that point. Hopefully, the next several months we can get through the full in-person. Our case counts are well below what they were prior to Thanksgiving. So hopefully this is sustainable moving into March.”
For the last third of the year, Hack said, “We want ‘em back. And we’re ready.”
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow, said that essentially with the vote today, “we are saying that we understand that given the current climate and the COVID situation in our area, we feel comfortable moving to a five day-a-week in-person. But my understanding is we are going to continue to monitor things and if something should present itself as posing a risk to our students or our community we can revisit this return to school in an effort to make sure that our students, staff, families, parents are safe. Their safety is paramount.”
"The short answer to that is absolutely," Hack responded, "This is following what we've done all along. If we see cases increasing to a threshhold point, we would have to close. We still will be following CDC and state DOH guidelines."
Prior to the vote, middle school student representative Cooper Wilkens was asked how students will feel about returning to five-day-a-week in person learning.
"I think kids will be happy to be back," he said. "But some kids enjoy being in virtual and in school.
High school student representative Rebekah Fetterhoff answered the same question, saying "honestly, it depends. I think underclassmen will be more appreciative. But speaking for seniors, they are so over this school year. It has been such a wild ride for us and senior-itis is starting to kick in.
"Some seniors appreciate the extra day to 'chill' and get back into the school week slower than just jumping back in Monday," she said. "But when we are given all these assignments on Mondays that have to be done by Tuesday, and you're working virtually at home, it is sometimes hard to find that motivation to put in the work to get the work done you need to."
Later in the meeting, the board approved a start date of Aug. 26 for the 2021-2022 school year.