WASHINGTONVILLE — Borough officials have enacted a disaster declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Washingtonville Borough Council approved the declaration at a meeting Tuesday night held via Facebook Live with three members present and keeping a social distance and two on phones.
Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the declaration will help the borough receive funds from the federal and state governments if it spends money related to the virus.
At the request of a resident, the council approved lighting candles on Easter night to support health care workers fighting the virus.
Council President Frank Dombroski said residents seem to be doing a good job of social distancing and he urged them to keep up the practice.
To keep people safer, he said the playground will be roped off at DeLong Park.
Tyler Dombroski said the borough's 150th-anniversary celebration and a clean-up day will be delayed. "We will wait it out until things calm down," he said.
The borough's revitalization committee has applied for two grants for a swing set for DeLong Park and for a kayak launch along the Chillisquaque Creek. He said a grant representative told him the grants should be of a significant amount and the funds are expected to be approved. He believes the projects can be done this year. "Residents and particularly kids will be happy about that," he said, especially the swing set.
Residents have donated solar lights for DeLong Park, he said.
He reported that state liquid fuel reimbursements received by the borough could be used for a sign that would record the speeds of vehicles traveling along Route 54, which is the borough's main street. "That may potentially slow things down a bit," he said.
Proposed ordinances
Dombroski researched an ordinance used by Bloomsburg because of a handful of residents playing loud music late at night. He proposed loud noise be banned from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday. People who are holding parties could apply for waivers. The ordinance would be subject to final comments by the borough solicitor.
The council also plans to adopt an ordinance that in the event of a fire, if an insurance company doesn't cover the loss and an owner abandons the property, there would be some money paid to the borough by the insurance company toward demolition. Other municipalities have similar ordinances.
The borough proposes removing no parking signs from the south side of Front Street and to keep no parking signs on the north side of the street. The ordinance would also ban parking on the sidewalk.
Council members will advertise the ordinances on noise, insurance and no parking. They expect to adopt them at their May 5 meeting.