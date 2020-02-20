WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Borough Council will meet in special session to act on a log cabin unearthed during the razing of a condemned former bar along Water Street.
The special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday in the Jane DeLong Memorial Hall, council President Frank Dombroski announced Thursday.
He said the borough has received permission from federal officials to tear down the two-story, approximately 1,200-square-foot structure, by hand and catalog the beams.
The council will consider a changeover in the contract for the excavation work.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the restoration of the cabin can donate through the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee of the Montour Area Recreation Commission at the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, he said.