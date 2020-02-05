WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Borough Council has adopted a property registration ordinance aimed at eliminating blight.
Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the action Tuesday night didn't mean the borough would condemn 12 properties as some people who attended the meeting claimed.
He said 30 percent of the structures in Washingtonville are abandoned or vacant. That is a higher rate than that of Detroit, Mich., which is considered to be a city that has fallen on hard times.
"All of us are trying to save this town," he said about council members and himself who volunteer with their service. He said some old homes have been let go for five to 10 years.
The ordinance will require annual inspections of vacant properties inside and outside.
He said the borough doesn't want to demolish properties since that results in less of a tax base in an already small borough.
He said the ordinance is pro-active and requires owners to register with the starting fee at $100 a year. If a building remains vacant for a second year, the fee goes up to $150, then to $200 and to $250 every year after that.
Dombroski also reported the former DeLong School was recently sold at a foreclosure sale to Muncy Bank & Trust. He said the bank could try to sell it or rehabilitate it. The school is among 12 vacant or abandoned properties in the borough.
The school, which Washingtonville philanthropist Frank DeLong built for the borough, has become an eyesore, he said. Borough officials recently toured the school which he believes would take "seven figures to bring it back to code. It is an absolute disaster inside. We will try our very best to do what we can to save it and try to get it into the hands of somebody who is responsible. There is a good chance it will have to come down."
Council President Frank Dombroski said the borough should have implemented the annual inspection ordinance years ago. In the past, borough officials have approached owners of vacant or abandoned buildings with little success, he said. That's why the borough now has a code enforcement agency to handle this, he said.
Council members also approved applying for a matching state grant for the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall to modernize the wiring in the 160-year-old building. Tyler Dombroski said the work is estimated at $80,000. He said the hall, which contains a museum, a library and a stage, is the gem of the community. Frank Dombroski abstained from voting since he is president of the hall board.
In other business:
Lauren Sovinsky, council vice president, said the borough will celebrate the 150th anniversary of its incorporation April 24, 25 and 25. The actual incorporation occurred April 28. They are hoping to have live music, a cook-out, balloons, face-painting, sporting events such as yard games and tours of historic buildings. They have reached out to the Washingtonville Lutheran Church and to the Washingtonville Fire Company. The fire company may want to bring a fire truck for kids to see, she said. The borough, the DeLong Hall board and borough's revitalization committee are planning events.
Tyler Dombroski said the borough and Montour Area Recreation Commission are working on creating a small kayak launch along the Chillisquaque Creek. They have had a conversation with a property owner about the launch, which went very well, he said.