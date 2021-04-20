DANVILLE — A Washingtonville man has been charged by police with driving under the influence and unsafe driving, both misdemeanors.
State police were traveling west on Route 54 in Limestone Township at 3:15 a.m. March 21 when they noticed a 2013 RAV4 SUV located off the embankment near the intersection of Routes 54 and 44, according to reports.
When officers approached the vehicle, they found driver Paul Ernest Rovenolt and detected the smell of liquor when they asked Rovenolt to roll down the driver's side window, police said.
Rovenolt allegedly told the officers he had taken the turn from Route 44 onto Route 54 too sharply causing the SUV to slide off the road and down an embankment, where it got stuck in the mud.
Rovenolt agreed to a sobriety test and the results showed a BAC of 0.106 percent.
Rovenolt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 12 at 10 a.m. in front of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.