Washingtonville will hold special arts and crafts events for Valentine's Day, Mayor Tyler Dombroski announced at the Montour Area Recreation Commission meeting Monday.
He said free arts and crafts are scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Jane DeLong Memorial Hall. Dombroski also serves as recreation commission treasurer.
The Washingtonville Revitalization Committee and hall board are planning events, including a speaker from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 in the hall. Details will be announced.
Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt and Dombroski have compiled information about fishing and boating access easements and have begun to contact landowners adjacent to the Chillisquaque Creek to obtain stream access locations for kayaking.
The recreation commission will provide staff and the use of a 20-foot trailer to assist in transporting large wooden beams salvaged from the demolition of a former bar that has been condemned along Water Street.
Stoudt said the commission will assist with Washingtonville's plans to hold a 150th anniversary celebration April 24-26.
Dombroski said the actual incorporation date for the borough was April 28.
Stoudt told the board a loon was reported to have been seen on Preserve Road at the Montour Preserve. He said loons were reported to have migrated to eastern Pennsylvania and were mistaking roads for water, resulting in them being stranded on land. He and preserve maintenance technician Dennis Piatt searched for the loon, but couldn't find it. "I think someone may have helped it to the lake," he said.