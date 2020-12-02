WASHINGTONVILLE — Borough property owners will face a 50 percent tax increase next year to help fund road maintenance.
Borough council adopted a $38,000 budget for 2021 on Tuesday night, increasing the real estate tax to 3.057 mills, from 2.057 mills. Mayor Tyler Dombroski said expenditures increased by a few thousand dollars in the new spending plan.
"The main reason for the increase is road maintenance," Dombroski said. "We just paved one block of alley which came out to about $6K. One mill of taxes gets us about $6K in revenue. We had PennDOT do an evaluation of all our streets and alleys about six years ago and there was like a quarter million dollars of work to our streets that could be done. Obviously, not all of that is necessarily essential.
One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.
Dombroski said $6,000 "is a drop in the bucket to address our streets."
He noted that part of the issue with the streets is that the borough's state liquid fuels allocation is going to be less in 2021 because of the pandemic.