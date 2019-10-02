WASHINGTONVILLE — A Washingtonville Fall Fun Festival will be held Oct. 19.
It begins with the monthly breakfast at the Washingtonville Fire Company from 7 to 11 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet of scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, pancakes, French toast, fruit cocktail, potatoes, sausage gravy and toast. The cost is $9 for adults, $4 for kids 6 to 10 and free for kids 5 and younger.
Arts and crafts will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall. There will be autumn door prizes given away while supplies last.
Refreshments will be available from noon to 1 p.m. in the Washingtonville Evangelical Lutheran Church for participants of the arts and crafts event.
An oral history discussion "In Our Own Words, to the Music of Van Wagner" will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall. There will some discussion about the history of the community with people asked to share what they know. Wagner will perform.
Events are free except the breakfast.