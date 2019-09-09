DANVILLE — Some residents of Bloom Road and Poplar Street in Mahoning Township might consider taking a vacation within a couple of weeks, one township supervisor suggested on Monday.
Street superintendent Lloyd Craig said at the supervisors meeting SUEZ Water is planning to install new water lines from the intersection of Bloom Road and Academy Avenue, south to Poplar and up Poplar to Pleasant Street. The work will be done at night to not interfere with traffic and is expected to start within two weeks. It could get noisy for residents, though.
Craig wasn't sure how long the project, which will be done along the south side of Bloom Road, is supposed to take. He planned to talk with the contractor to get more information. Zoning officer Jim Dragano estimated it could take a month.
"It will be noisy," Supervisor T.S. Scott said. "If you have vacation plans, now is the time to go."
Long said the contractor will adjust the traffic light to flashing yellow on Bloom Road and flashing red on Academy Avenue, the entrance road to the Geisinger campus, while the work is underway at night.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn and the other supervisors were relieved the work is planned for the overnight hours because it would create traffic chaos during the day, but they expressed concern about the noise while residents are sleeping.
Scott asked Craig to find out when the contractor will work on the various sections of the streets, so people know when to expect it. The township will send out text alerts with more information on the project.
In other business, Scott told residents the township plans to create a traffic app to show motorists alternate routes around heavy traffic areas.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said he told the company that was hauling fill to the site of Geisinger's former nurses' residence on Bald Top Road clean out metal and anything else that wasn't clean fill from the site. They will soon cover the site with topsoil.
Residents complained to the supervisors last month about the number of trucks traveling up and down Klein Road. VonBlohn said the company had the proper state permits.
"Soil Conservation took DEP (state Department of Environmental Protection) up there and they were satisfied it's now just clean fill," VonBlohn said.