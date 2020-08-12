When it comes to summer snacks, watermelon is definitely my go-to ingredient. I use it in everything from sweet popsicles and smoothies to savory salads and spicy salsas. Here’s yet another watermelon recipe that’s bound to become a summertime staple. It’s sweet, salty, crunchy and creamy. The watermelon makes a deliciously unexpected substitute for tomatoes in this classic recipe.
WATERMELON AND
WHIPPED FETA BRUSCHETTA
2 1/2 cups seedless watermelon, finely chopped
1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup ricotta cheese
7-8 fresh basil leaves, chopped
2 tbsp. chives, chopped
1 baguette, cut into slices
Pepper
Balsamic glaze
2 tbsp. honey
Slice baguette and place slices on a baking sheet. Toast under a broiler for a few minutes, or until lightly crispy.
In a food processor, combine feta crumbles and ricotta. Whip until the mixture is smooth.
Spread the whipped feta on baguette slices. Top with chopped watermelon, chives and basil. Sprinkle with black pepper.
Drizzle balsamic glaze and honey over top slices. Serve immediately.