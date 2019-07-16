Danville’s original iron foundry began in 1829 fabricating farm and kitchen tools. It lasted three years. Danville’s iron industry was ultimately snuffed out by the depression of 1873. Iron was only a 40-year run. That’s the nature of economies. Keelboats that steer downstream and pole upstream get replaced by steamboats. In 1811, a steamboat traveled from Pittsburgh to New Orleans in 14 days. Fine, until railroads. Fine, until auto assembly lines.
We all get replaced. Technologies invariably change. Coal plants close not from EPA regulations but from corporate decisions (cheaper, cleaner alternatives) and improved technologies like automation. The real question is: Does our community have the social and personal resources to help us adapt? Once upon a time a fellow would graduate from high school, get a job at Textron, make a decent enough wage to get married, buy a house, raise a family, support his church, volunteer as a firefighter, contribute to the community. That world’s gone. The world where physical male labor is a premium also is gone. The world where white men are culturally and economically protected is going. They must compete with competent women and minorities, oftimes more competent.
Manufacturing, however, isn’t gone in America, it’s better. I’m indebted to conservative Timothy Carney for all I’m sharing: “In general, America manufactures more stuff every year, keeping up with the overall growth of the economy. Manufacturers in 2016 contributed to 11.6 percent of the overall economy, comparable to the 1970s. In fact the U.S. is increasing, not decreasing, how we manufacture every year.”
Look at Pittsburgh. In Pittsburgh, renewable energy employs more people than does steel. For Pittsburgh and many regions, Carney argues, the American Dream is alive and well. Still, it is not alive and well in other places, like Shamokin, and that is America’s oozing wound. We are a collection of places where it is okay and where it is not okay.
“Economic growth has been climbing since 2009 in metro areas, growth even returned to pre-crisis level in 2013. Non-metro employment never has. Rural areas show no job growth or even loss in growth.” While places like Fort Collins thrive, places like Shamokin – once prosperous – were skipped (along with those trapped in urban pockets) in the overall economic recovery that began in 2009. Carney calls our attention to these “maps of despair” because the real threat isn’t the inevitable changing economy, it’s empty and ignored churches, broken families, failing schools, loss of purpose and accomplishment, loss of local newspapers, evaporation of civic commitment, decline of work habits that instilled delayed gratification, commitment, reliability (qualities equally necessary for work as much as family and marriage). It’s feeling detached, distrustful, defensive, unneeded, class segregation.
This fact exposes the lie that Dow Jones is a measure of general prosperity: The typical male today earns less than the typical male of 1969. No wonder many white males want someone, even a corrupt fraud, who’ll bellow: “I’ll fight for you, I’ll restore what you lost!” It’s dog eat dog, right? It’s us versus them, right? Ends justify means, right?
Where are these places of “geographical determinism?” Carney asks. They are wherever you see the collapse of working-class community (disintegrating “civil society”), wherever you see a high number of white men going on disability or dropping out from seeking work (in 1964, 1 in 30, by 2015, 1 in 10) thus absent from unemployment rates, wherever you see the poor unable or uninterested in relocating, wherever you see “the retreat from marriage” and increased birth rates to unwed mothers (58 percent of all babies born to non-college women are born out of wedlock), wherever you see higher white male mortality rates, more alcohol-related deaths, more overdoses, more suicides. “The differences among places aren’t merely differences of income, wealth, or education. They are differences of health, hope, and opportunity … places left out of the net gain of proven economic benefits from immigration and free trade.”
Danville’s economic history mirrors other towns: erratic markets, falling prices, layoffs, failed shops, bankruptcies, fires, explosions, increased competition from immigrants or foreign manufacturers, low wages.
At the end of July 1877, according to ‘The Danville Intelligencer,’ a mob of men – their families starving – gathered on Mill Street demanding work or bread. They threatened to take the law into their own hands. When borough stalled, certain leaders tried to capture weapons and arm themselves to press the issue. Tensions escalated between rioters and police. Apparently, when bread and promises were finally offered, the protesters drifted away vowing to organize.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.