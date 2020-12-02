Health officials across the country expect an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths following the Thanksgiving holiday when about 1.5 million Americans traveled to see families despite warnings not to do so.
The effects of the holiday weekend likely won’t be felt for weeks. On Wednesday, however, we found out there were 49 new cases in Montour County, an increase of more than 10 percent in one day.
The more concerning statistic is hospitalizations, which ballooned across the state last month. There were 4,982 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the virus Wednesday and 1,048 of them were in intensive care units (ICUs). Due to the nature of this airborne virus, certain precautions have to be taken, even in an ICU. Across the commonwealth, 67.6 percent of airborne isolation ICU beds are occupied. And with the post-Thanksgiving projections in mind, health experts are rightfully concerned that hospitals will exceed capacity in the coming months.
Montour County residents should feel fortunate that Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is in a little better shape in that department. The hospital has 91.3 percent of airborne isolation beds available, as of Wednesday. That said, as a regional health leader, the hospital stands to become overwhelmed with patients from surrounding counties, like Columbia, Northumberland, Snyder and Union if those post-Thanksgiving concerns come to fruition.
As of Wednesday, there were 99 patients hospitalized at Geisinger. There are 28 patients being treated in the hospital’s ICU and 17 of them are on ventilators. On Nov. 1, there were 17 patients hospitalized and six on ventilators, according to the state health department. Check back around noon tomorrow at thedanvillenews.com and you’ll likely find that all of those numbers ticked upward again as they have done for weeks.
A vaccine is nearing completion. The arrival of the first doses won’t mean the end of COVID-19 and won’t end the pandemic. We still have a long journey ahead of us.
This could be a very dark winter for residents across the globe.
We all need to do our parts. Limit visits with people outside of your household circle. When among friends, neighbors and fellow grocery store shoppers outside of that circle — even in your own home — wear a mask and social distance.
We can’t reverse what may have happened over the Thanksgiving holiday, but we can try to avert the darkest of winter predictions.
Stay healthy. Protect yourself and your loved ones.