Reasonable minds may disagree over whether what happened 75 years ago today (Washington time, Aug. 5, 7:15 p.m.) was necessary. Surely, it was immoral. War, violence, always are immoral. General Sherman said as much. Culture wars, too. Our family has thin connections to the atomic bombings of Japan. A photograph of our father, Sgt. Larry Andrews, is included in August’s edition of Life Magazine featuring Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Plus, our father, stationed in China for U.S. Army News, knew journalist John Hershey who authored the classic book describing firsthand accounts of Hiroshima’s devastation.
Hiroshima, Enola Gay and Big Boy were the end result of four years of intense scientific industry, invention, commitment: Einstein and Fermi (among other physicists) to Manhattan Project to Oak Ridge to Los Alamos and Oppenheimer to Trinity test on July 16, 1945. They were the cumulative result of massive financial investment. They were the end result of strong leadership delineating a clear mission with clear lines of accountability, all driven by the urgency of enemies. Develop the bomb. Do so before Germany does. End the war, end the slaughter.
What would you have done if you were in President Truman’s shoes? Truman was informed of this secret project only 12 days after succeeding Roosevelt. I join those who say he made the best of the worst calls possible given horrible conditions. Japan did surrender. The war did end. More Japanese civilians were burnt to death from our incendiary bombing raids. The battle of Okinawa also was on Truman’s mind where 12,000 Americans were killed, 36,000 wounded, 110,000 Japanese soldiers killed, with at least 150,000 civilians killed.
We offer an interlude. Truman’s atomic decision also inspired my family’s beloved science fiction movies. During International Day at Mahoning Cooper Elementary School, our young son listened to a foreign exchange student from Japan. She finished her presentation about her country and culture. Our son raised his hand. He asked her, most innocently, if she lived in Tokyo when Godzilla attacked? He remains a legend among the retired teachers.
My point on this anniversary isn’t to reignite the debate about Truman’s decision. My point is to dramatize what incredible work our nation can mobilize when we have real leadership, capable leadership, intelligent leadership, when we summon the best and the brightest, when there’s accountability, investment, discovery, discipline, science, ingenuity, all harnessed to meet clear goals. We’re experiencing what happens when we lack the same. God help the U.S.A.
Consider a congregation we had to visit the other evening. Their pastor retired. They were trying to fill out a resume to attract a new pastor. What they had initially sent for review was a mess. Part of the problem was how the retired pastor found it easier to take care of church problems (the path of least resistance) instead of equipping his people to make decisions, be leaders. They liked him being their chore boy. Email blurbs are lousy for solving problems. We needed to sit down and walk through the form, page by page. We needed to get the entire search committee on the same page (literally). Best: Approach the problem with a clear vision, clear methods, clear lines of responsibility, avoid misinformation, misunderstandings and competing ambitions.
How best do you solve problems, whether in government, churches, groups, even relationships? You can apply this to backyard sports too, the way my brothers and I intuited this problem-solving process. When only nine guys show up to play softball, you learn to work out how you’re going to play a game. Brothers have a way of teaching you how to be clever, how to negotiate, how to be entrepreneurial. If we wanted to play ball, we had to play ball.
The sevenfold process is simple. How you walk each step can be complex, requiring reassessments as conditions change. First, agree on the ground rules. Second, determine the real cause of the problem. What is the felt need? Don’t get sidetracked by chasing after symptoms. Third, name the problem. Is it a pandemic? Is it war? Is it calling a pastor? Is it building a railroad, saving Main Street? Fourth, generate options for resolving the problem. Fifth, evaluate the options. Sixth, plan how to act on the option selected: who, what, when, where, how. Seventh, evaluate the outcome of the action. What needs to be applauded? To be improved? Which mistakes did we make? What have we discovered and learned for next time?
Didn’t we do this before with polio?
