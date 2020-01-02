It’s a new year and a new decade. It is a time for renewal and a fresh start.
In Montour County, there are plenty of opportunities for both.
Many people make resolutions as a new year approaches to try to improve their health, become more successful, or become a better person.
What if governments and institutions did the same? What would the Danville Area School District administrators or its school board resolve to do better in 2020?
What about Montour County’s leaders? Geisinger’s administration? Local government leaders?
We could only guess what those resolutions might be. So we will guess and see how close we come.
The Danville Area school leaders have a good selection of choices for New Year’s resolutions.
First, school board members could resolve to try to get along better than previous board members. We think they have a good shot at this since most current members are new. They know what happened with the old board.
They also could resolve to take their time and carefully vet candidates for superintendent to not only ensure he or she is a qualified leader, but also to make sure the new superintendent is a good fit with the board and administration.
The same goes for the new football coach the board will hire this year. The board should resolve to find a coach who can continue the Ironmen’s winning ways without attracting so much lightning.
Then there is the teachers contract. Both sides should resolve to negotiate in good faith, without sniping, without strike threats.
The county leaders should resolve to keep their building renovations and office shuffling moving along, and do what they can to help Valley Township officials’ push to extricate the Days Inn eyesore and improve other hotel properties at one of the gateways to the county.
The county government will shuffle its offices between buildings after it renovates the former Danville Elementary School, which it bought from the school district for $750,000 last year.
Geisinger officials should resolve to continue efforts to shorten wait times for appointments. They have said there are improvements through steps they have taken, such as hiring more physicians and improving the phone system.
The patients who wait months for an appointment are not feeling the effects of those advances.
Geisinger officials should also continue to seek ways to ensure the safety of all patients and avoid outbreaks, such as the pseudomonas outbreak that infected eight premature infants.
Mahoning Township supervisors perhaps will find it easier to stick to their resolutions if they include continuing to expedite plans to rebuild Bald Top Road and improve facilities and services.
They also should resolve to discuss financial issues more openly so that if someone, especially one of their own board members, questions an expenditure or any information, the result would be a discussion rather than barbed comments.
Local officials and consultants from SEDA-COG also could resolve to find a solution to Danville’s rush hour traffic logjams, following the agency’s traffic study done in 2019.
Of all the suggested resolutions listed above, finding a solution to the daily traffic may be the hardest to keep, more difficult than resolving to keep using that exercise bike or gym membership you got for Christmas.
We have faith, though, that our local leaders, if they made these resolutions, would show more stick-to-itiveness and see these goals as must-dos rather than wishful-thinking resolutions.
It’s our goal to follow their progress and let you know how they do.