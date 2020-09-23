Our son is an essential worker, which means he works in a liquor store in Fort Collins, Colorado. He’s a cartoonist too, which means he needs a regular income besides his commissions. His mother likes him working there because he gets the inside scoop on quality chardonnays.
She also is nervous given he’s more at risk than most for exposure to COVID-19. But it’s a smart store. From the start, they implemented safety precautions: masks, plexi-glass shielding, cauldrons of sanitizer. Best, the vast majority of customers cooperate.
Every now and then there’s a yahoo. Our son bet that their most recent yahoo probably had several restraining orders on him. He arrived, all 6 foot 6 and 300 pounds, refusing to wear a mask. Bigfoot’s T-shirt announced: "Live free or die." You can live free and die if you wish, but you won’t shop in this store. No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Sensible rules. He bristled at being told the rules. What’s with this perverse pleasure in trashing decorum, norms? He lurched a threatening gesture, trying to intimidate the workers by wanting to take it out to the parking lot. He’d fight them all, stoking his victimhood. It’s everybody else’s fault. The store manager, from Brooklyn, forced yahoo to retreat to his pickup which sported political signs and flags.
Okay, Trump is onto something about protecting our suburbs. This is the kind of lawless bully I wouldn’t want in my neighborhood. Who’d want to be associated with him? You? Pray for him.
TV news broadcasted clips of similar guys who vented their opinion on masks. One fellow bellowed that it’s all a hoax. Another fellow boasted: “I trust God – if it’s my time, it’s my time.” If you think it’s a hoax, go help the medical staff stuff body bags. Are you your brother’s keeper? You wear a mask to protect others. Behold, God created masks.
How about motorcyclists rallying in Sturgis or college kids partying off-campus, flaunting bratty irresponsibility, dismissing the decency of mask, social distancing? We’ve enough out of control crises to deal with. Why make things worse? Evil, wicked Bob asks that if you ignore Dr. Fauci, why should you get health care?
There are varied virtues in wearing a mask. You don’t need to worry about your bad breath. You can avoid brushing your teeth. You can shave once a week. When you wear sunglasses, you can hide and don’t have to speak to people you don’t want to speak to. You can sell advertising space on your mask. You can mutter insults without anyone knowing. You demonstrate you care about others.
Whatever happened to codes to live by? Soroptomists’ principles, Rotary’s Four-Way Test, Boy Scout law and oath? How do I keep any honor if I say I value such laws yet condone such yahoo behavior? When did accountability become as disposable as integrity, fairness, honesty?
Folks out in California are thinking they might need to escape east for a week or two. They’re at their wit's end. Except for rare respites, families cannot take babies out for strolls because of the smoke, ash, unhealthy air. Expectant women are stressed about inhaling foul air. It was the hottest summer on record. Windows must be kept closed. Headlights turned on at noon. An orange glow surrounds them.
People’s dreams have been disrupted, piling onto the disruption and loss from this ill-managed virus. Suffering upon suffering. Millions of acres scorched. Towns incinerated. People killed. Climate change’s revenge. If these fires were caused by lightning, that’s one thing. If caused by fireworks from a foolish party or campfires left smoldering, that’s criminal.
We are taught in church and Sunday school (and by a Shakespeare play) to be merciful. Mercy, nevertheless, cannot erase accountability. Mercy means we won’t be trapped by what was said or done. If you cannot forgive, you are choosing to let the person who hurt you still control how you choose to feel. It is quite enough for me to work on where I am rather than assuming responsibility for where you are. That’s your issue.
The “quality of mercy is not strained,” sure, but forgiveness doesn’t mean we excuse the person for the wrong they did. No. Wrong, like pandemics, mustn’t be ignored, denied, excused. Nor should we forget what was done. If anything, forgiveness exposes it. Brings it into the light. A chance for making amends. There’s no future without sincere repentance. Ask any recovering alcoholic.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.