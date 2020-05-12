What I consider playful, witty criticism, someone I love thinks is hateful. He took offense at the lines that I added to my email signature. One line observed that if Trump needs to sign the stimulus checks, he should autograph the body bags. Another line asked: “Who next will Herod Trump sacrifice on the altar of Molech?”
He asked me: “How are these comments not hateful?” Fair question. Over the top? Perhaps. Mocking sarcasm isn’t always playful. The trap is ending up hating those you call hateful. We, however, can love the person while hating the actions. I must be careful about blurring the lines. An unhealthy strain of arrogant righteousness infects my family’s DNA.
Three things I suggested. First, I’ll prayerfully examine my soul. Martin Luther King Jr. preached how “Jesus says love because hate destroys the hater as well as the hated.”
Second, I suggested he revisit what he emailed me and ask himself the same question.
Last, I invited us to turn positive and join the work of the organization, “Repairers of the Breach,” championed by the Rev. William Barber. From its website: “Repairers of the Breach ... seeks to build a moral agenda rooted in a framework that uplifts our deepest moral and constitutional values to redeem the heart and soul of our country. We declare that the moral public concerns of our faith traditions are how our society treats the poor, women, LGBTQ people, children, workers, immigrants, communities of color and the sick. Our deepest moral traditions point to equal protection under the law, the desire for peace within and among nations, the dignity of all people and the responsibility to care for our common home.”
Given this virus, does anyone really believe we are going to return to the way we were (sorry, Barbara Streisand)? How many small businesses have already taken down their signs? How many more will succumb? How many folks have been forced to gut their savings and annuities, no cushion left? Consider those who never had the luxury of a cushion. How heavy will the debt load be? How many businesses that do survive will be unable or disinclined to invite back all of the furloughed employees? How many workers in industries, newspapers, school districts, universities, churches, hospitals and municipalities will be downsized, let go permanently? What employment will there be for our graduates? How many people will lose their health insurance?
If current trends are any indication, America’s sinful wealth gap will widen into the Grand Canyon. Worry, friends, about the “collective rage” of the impoverished, indebted, dispossessed, disappointed, disenfranchised and abused. The next 36 months could be bleak and angry. Donald, we’re not your warriors. Chris Christie, if death by virus is the sacrificial price of economic recovery, how about you go first? From gated communities, the Dow Jones aristocrats will watch us as we turn on each other.
Unless we choose to create a just economy. A green economy. A moral economy. For vast numbers of Americans, there was nothing great about Trump’s pre-virus helium economy. I may sound like a prophet of doom, but I’m not. I am far more optimistic, positive and hopeful than lots of folks to whom I’ve listened who can’t stand where we are being misled. I believe this ordeal is going to inspire us to repair and redeem America if we the people make it so.
Back in 1939, world-renowned opera singer Marian Anderson was invited to sing in Washington, D.C. Sponsors contacted the Daughters of the American Revolution for her to sing at their Constitution Hall. When the DAR realized she was a black woman, they wouldn’t let her sing there. Eleanor Roosevelt, like my grandmother, quit the League because of this shameful prejudice. Eleanor arranged a better venue. On April 9, 1939, Marian Anderson sang on the steps of the once hallowed Lincoln Memorial to a crowd that stretched to the Washington Monument. Her opening song? “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee,” a song I’ve long appreciated as a prayer, not a boast.
There always has been an ugly, hateful America. There also is the America that seeks to rise up above ugly America. Now is our time to decide which America we will be. Marian Anderson changed the third line of her opening song. The original lyrics were: “of thee I sing.” She sang instead: “to thee we sing.”
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.