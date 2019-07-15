MAHONING TWP. — On June 23, Mahoning Township police responded to a report that the sign identifying the Whisper Hills Housing Development had been vandalized with graffiti.
The billboard, which is located at the entrance to the development, was spray-painted with a phallic symbol and a racially insensitive phrase.
The graffiti was eventually removed by the Whisper Hills Homeowners Association.
The sign is a periodic target of graffiti type vandalism, which is consistent with juvenile mischief. There is no indication that a particular individual or group was the target of the vandalism.